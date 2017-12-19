Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The search for pure ideals in politics

By       Message Jon Rappoport       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H2 12/19/17

Author 91595
Become a Fan
  (7 fans)

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: Money in Politics, Integrity & Finance {MID-212284}
Money in Politics, Integrity & Finance
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Way Back)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

Al Gore was pure. George W Bush was a monster. John Kerry was pure. Bush was still a monster. John McCain and Mitt Romney were monsters. Barack Obama was pure. Trump is pure. Hillary is a monster. Round and round it goes.

Reverse the labels, turn them upside down, inside out, and you arrive at the same dead-end alley at midnight: none of the big-time pols are pure. Far from it.

Yesterday I posted my article [Dec 17] on some of the upsides and downsides of Trump. Today, let's take just a brief small peek at Obama.

- Advertisement -

Obama was close to purity, "though some of his policies may have been wrong headed." Really?

The leftist Guardian (1/9/17): "In 2016, US special [military] operators could be found in 70% of the world's nations, 138 countries -- a staggering jump of 130% since the days of the Bush administration."

"...in 2016 alone, the Obama administration dropped at least 26,171 bombs. This means that every day last year, the US military blasted combatants or civilians overseas with 72 bombs; that's three bombs every hour, 24 hours a day."

- Advertisement -

"As drone-warrior-in-chief, he [Obama] spread the use of drones outside the declared battlefields of Afghanistan and Iraq, mainly to Pakistan and Yemen. Obama authorized over 10 times more drone strikes than George W Bush, and automatically painted all males of military age in these regions as combatants, making them fair game for remote controlled killing."

The champ of bombing. But "pure."

In 1994, I ran for a seat in the US House of Representatives. Halfway through my campaign, I woke up one day and said, "What the hell am I doing?" I saw one possibility, in case I won. My team and I would go to Washington, rent large trucks, and slap very large posters on them, titled: CORRUPT CONGRESSMAN OF THE WEEK. We would show a photo of the target legislator, and list, in one column, his voting record, and in another column, the money he'd taken to cast those votes. Every week, we'd do that. We'd drive those big trucks around Washington streets, slowly, and in the heaviest traffic. And that's pretty much all we would do during my term in office. Of course, I would get censured by the House in my first week, and probably booted out of that august body. But it would be fun. And the publicity could highlight the issue of non-purity.

I lost the primary election to a 20-year incumbent, Henry Waxman. So that was that.

The pressures and forces acting on a politician in Washington are numerous. His own Party leaders are telling him how to vote on bills. Lobbyists too numerous to mention are leaning on him for help. (For example, the mighty AIPAC, which is always on the alert re the interests of the state of Israel.) Businessmen from a Congressman's home district want pork; federal funds for projects. Then there are murky and clandestine influences that come through cutouts for intelligence agencies and the military. The Congressman is spied on by the NSA and other such outfits. His own staff may contain watchdogs, who are secretly reporting his words, attitudes, and actions to these agencies. Outright bribes and offers of future employment in the private sector are quietly placed on the table. The social scene in Washington is seeded with denizens who have agendas and want to be "friends." It never ends. Every Tom, Dick, Harry, and Mary knows that Washington is where the big money and status live. They come there to Get Some, if they can. Pure ideals? Never heard of them.

On top of all this, you have compromise. "Sir, you'll never get this bill passed with the current wording. You'll have to make significant changes. Ask yourself whether you want nothing or a piece of something. Because that's the situation. And if you do compromise, you'll be expected to support other people's bills in the future, bills you won't like..."

- Advertisement -

Washington is a giant barn that smells so bad no one in his right mind would want to put a foot in it.

"Giant" is a key word. The severely limited central government spelled out in the Constitution is but a faint memory of a "simpler time."

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Monsanto's Roundup: new deadly scam exposed

Truth about the Seralini rat-tumor-GMO study explodes

Why has the Deep State gone to war against Donald Trump?

The Matrix Revealed: Why Logic Disappeared

The dirty Trump dossier: what no one is talking about

Compromised: Sex-abuser Congressmen are open to massive blackmail

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 