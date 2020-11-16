 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook 10 Share on Twitter 1 Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The ruling class braces for U.S. collapse & the rise of a revolutionary socialist movement

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   3 comments
Author 510691
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rainer Shea
Become a Fan
  (9 fans)

The chaotic leader Donald Trump may be about to be replaced with someone who will return American governance to the more competent imperialism of the Obama era, but the empire's crisis has only begun. In September of this year, professor of international politics at Nagoya University Kobayashi Koichi published an article that concluded that due to the mounting contradictions within American society, the U.S. is very likely to suddenly split up and collapse like the Soviet Union did.

It's not far off from what Washington's own intelligence experts are expecting. A Pentagon report from last year said that the U.S. power grid could collapse within twenty years due to climate-related disasters. And a Pentagon training video from 2016 warned of an "unavoidable" dystopian future for the world's urban areas, with rising unemployment and deteriorating infrastructure causing destabilization even for many places that were previously prosperous. As Kobayashi has written about this situation: "Within 10 years, will the United States go to collapse? This sounds like the conclusion of the Arabian Nights, which makes people feel incredible. Just like the disintegration of the Soviet Union back then, it was far beyond people's expectations. However, history is like this, always full of uncertainty! You never know what will happen tomorrow."

The U.S. ruling class hopes to ensure against the possibility that out of all this chaos will emerge a revolutionary socialist movement. Without such a movement, the ruling class will remain secure, because even a severely impoverished and conflict-ridden country is easy for the capitalists and the imperialists to keep under control. If the ruling class gets its way, the poor parts of the U.S. will be turned into new versions of Gaza, the area where hundreds of thousands of destitute people live under fear of the extreme repression and violence of an imperialist-created settler-colonial state.

This is already the case for the poorest sections of the US, which are largely inhabited by indigenous and black people. The current conditions of these most oppressed victims of U.S. colonialism and capitalism portend to what will happen to much more of the country's population as our neoliberal economic deterioration continues, and as worsening natural disasters create more and more climate migrants. Especially in the inner cities and along the coasts, people's lives are going to be uprooted like never before, even in the core of global imperialism.

But if we Marxists do the work to build up the institutions for class revolt, these dispossessed masses will have a means to fight for their liberation from the ever-growing tyranny of late-stage capitalism. The rich have recently been fleeing to their luxury rural bunkers not just because of COVID-19, but because of the growing fear that capitalism's victims will finally take matters into their own hands. There's a sense among the ruling class that these riots we've been experiencing this year are just the first hints of a larger coming class-warfare effort, one that will actually have the organizational structure to overcome the capitalist state's forces.

This is shown by the intensifying anti-communist propaganda that the Washington political establishment has been putting forth in tandem with its cold war against socialist China. National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien warned this year that "Instead of listening to the CCP's leaders and reading its key documents, we believed what we wanted to believe: that the Chinese ruling party is communist in name only. Today, it would be a similarly grave mistake to assume that this ideology matters only within China. In fact, the CCP's ideological agenda extends far beyond the country's borders and represents a threat to the idea of democracy itself, including in the United States." This kind of McCarthyist rhetoric portends to the warfare that the U.S. capitalist state aims to wage in the coming years against revolutionary socialism.

Cracking down on the flow of subversive information and demonizing Marxism are the first steps in this war, as reflected by the tightening online censorship and escalating anti-Chinese propaganda that the centers of U.S. power have been carrying out in recent years. This necessitates us Marxists to equip our organizations with tools for sending messages without our modern devices; the Indigenous Anarchist Federation has listed a series of radio devices that we should attain in order to ensure communication between our members should the state cut off the internet within destabilized zones.

Violence from police, the military, and paramilitaries is how the ruling class will next respond to the rise of a revolutionary socialist movement. The tools we'll need to defend from this can be found on the Federation's guides to medical supplies, armor, and weapons. In addition to gathering together all of the supplies that these guides mention, we need to read Che Guevara's Guerrilla Warfare, and have everyone in our organizations read it as well. Guevara explains the tactics we'll need to adopt in order to overcome the siege from the state, such as gaining the confidence of the local populations and trekking in groups through the wilderness.

These are the things we must prepare ourselves for if we want to come out of our revolutionary crisis alive and on the path to victory over the forces of reaction. We must incorporate the guerrilla methods of past successful revolutionaries into our organizations while working to recruit for these organizations, educate the masses on the need for proletarian revolution, and reach out to the masses through Mao's mass-line approach. As Liberation Road assesses about the latter task: "Our starting point in anything we do is to have faith and rely on the masses. This means that we trust that people can change the world and that while our enemies might have a lot of money, lots of technology and weapons, we have people and rely on them. We have to look at what that means as well."

If we apply all of these methods, we'll be able to turn the country's deteriorating situation to the advantage of revolutionary socialism. If we ignore these lessons from revolutionary theory and history, and blindly charge forth with adventurist ambitions, all our good intentions will be for naught. It's through intelligence that we can overcome the attempts from the ruling class to make counter-revolution triumph amid America's collapse.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rainer Shea Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rainer Shea is writing articles that counter the propaganda of the capitalist/imperialist power establishment, and that help move us towards a socialist revolution. Donate to me on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=11988744

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

China is Saving the Uighurs From Jihadist Indoctrination

Do Americans Know How Close They Are To Dictatorship?

The coming U.S. regime change attempt in Bolivia

As the American Empire Collapses, It Could Launch WW 3

The fall of the U.S. empire and the coming economic crash

Counting down to civilization's collapse

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Rainer Shea

Become a Fan
Author 510691
(Member since Feb 11, 2018), 9 fans, 141 articles, 29 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

For further info on the ways capitalist civilization is expected to become unstable, read the report in this link:

Click Here

Submitted on Monday, Nov 16, 2020 at 5:25:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Carol Jackson

Become a Fan
Author 61962
(Member since Mar 25, 2011), 2 fans, 1028 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

It doesn't matter how many millions or billions of dollars you have, without labor your wealth is worthless. There are 3 primary pillars supporting all economics and production of anything, those 3 things are: Finances, resources, and labor.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 3:03:41 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (1+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Rainer Shea

Become a Fan
Author 510691
(Member since Feb 11, 2018), 9 fans, 141 articles, 29 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Not paid member and Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Not paid member and Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Carol Jackson:   New Content

The eternal dilemma of the capitalists who claim they've earned their wealth.

Submitted on Wednesday, Nov 18, 2020 at 5:19:02 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 