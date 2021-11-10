The rose, the fire and the fools (:Version 2, Climate change in America)

Two fools were sitting by a blazing fire

Cooking stones to eat.

The stones were taking a long time.

Said one fool to the other:

I have a rose in my hat,

What shall I do with this rose?

I don't know, said the other.

How about

Throw it in the fire?

Just then along came a third fool

Who smelled the rocks cooking.

May I join you two blithering fools?

Three is better than two,

Said the first fool,

But first help us.

We are going to throw this rose

In the fire but it is very heavy.

Just then a poet came along.

What are you doing you blithering idiots?

It looks like you are about to burn that rose.

Yes, said the fools in unison.

We don't know what else to do with it.

Do you have a suggestion?

The poet thought for a second.

You should wait for a hawk to fly by

And let the hawk have it.

He will surely reward you

With a sack of gold

Or he will be your friend for life.

Works for me, said the first fool.

Me too, said the others in unison.

And together they watched the sky

As it filled with stars.