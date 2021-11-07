The riddle (a poem from a dream)



Down under

(Image by patrickmandersson) Details DMCA

populumpoetry="y">1





"The forest fecund

Sad a second time."





I woke speaking

These exact lines.





There was a dream too.

I don't remember the dream





But I sense that these words

Are not what they seem.





I think that they are encoding

The entire dream





That I couldn't recall.





2





I wonder if that's what life is like

I mean life recalled after it's over:





Waking with a few numinous words

On my tongue --





The only remnants

Of the evaporated dream of life!





I wonder what the words would be!

Something like "The forest fecund;





Sad a second Time"?





3





I don't think I could bear being sad

A third or fourth time.





Or maybe I could.

It's a moot question.





But I'll tell you what I am thinking,

Since I assume that, if





You have read this far,

You might give me a few more





Minutes of your time.





4





Given that we are close

to destroying the planet-as-we-know-it





(Let's agree to agree

With that assumption.)





I think the forests

Are still capable





Of regenerating the life force,

To reverse what we have done





During just a few lifetimes.





5





The forest is still "fecund".

(Just for example,





I have read that we

Have only studied 3 or 4 percent





Of the varieties of fungi

That exist in nature.)





"Fecund" means fruitful, abundant

The way a mother is fruitful,





The way her womb is fruitful;

Procreative but, more than that,





The word also expresses

The miracle of giving birth.





But fecund goes beyond birthing.

The suffix of the oldest form of the word





Means "to suckle", also to produce

Happy, "auspicious", offspring.





Not sad.

So the forest fecund





Is the the great mother and

She is capable of regenerating,





Birthing and suckling

Another great cycle of life . . .





But "Sad a second time" stumps me.





6





If the great mother, the forest,

Is capable of producing happy offspring





Then sadness

Must be of human origin.





It would be sad to think

That we already experienced





Sadness as a species a first time

And that we didn't learn





From that first sad time / cycle,

And that, because of us,





We will have to endure

A second cycle of sadness





Or maybe we are in it!

That would account for why,





For me, sadness

Is the lowest chord,





Even when I am happiest,

Because we are destroying





The forest fecund, the mother

Who still has the power





To suckle us, her sad offspring.

She still has the power





To make us happy!

But only if we choose





Not to destroy her.





7





We often think that changing our fate

Means doing something





But I think it means

Not doing something!





Just loving our forests.

Oh, and that includes





The forests of the sea . . .



Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages:

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)



The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help. If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW

If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content. Daily Weekly OpEdNews Newsletter

Name

Email

(Opens new browser window)