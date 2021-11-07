 
 
Life Arts    H4'ed 11/7/21

The riddle (a poem from a dream)

Down under
Down under
(Image by patrickmandersson)   Details   DMCA
populumpoetry="y">1


"The forest fecund
Sad a second time."


I woke speaking
These exact lines.


There was a dream too.
I don't remember the dream


But I sense that these words
Are not what they seem.


I think that they are encoding
The entire dream


That I couldn't recall.


2


I wonder if that's what life is like
I mean life recalled after it's over:


Waking with a few numinous words
On my tongue --


The only remnants
Of the evaporated dream of life!


I wonder what the words would be!
Something like "The forest fecund;


Sad a second Time"?


3


I don't think I could bear being sad
A third or fourth time.


Or maybe I could.
It's a moot question.


But I'll tell you what I am thinking,
Since I assume that, if


You have read this far,
You might give me a few more


Minutes of your time.


4


Given that we are close
to destroying the planet-as-we-know-it


(Let's agree to agree
With that assumption.)


I think the forests
Are still capable


Of regenerating the life force,
To reverse what we have done


During just a few lifetimes.


5


The forest is still "fecund".
(Just for example,


I have read that we
Have only studied 3 or 4 percent


Of the varieties of fungi
That exist in nature.)


"Fecund" means fruitful, abundant
The way a mother is fruitful,


The way her womb is fruitful;
Procreative but, more than that,


The word also expresses
The miracle of giving birth.


But fecund goes beyond birthing.
The suffix of the oldest form of the word


Means "to suckle", also to produce
Happy, "auspicious", offspring.


Not sad.
So the forest fecund


Is the the great mother and
She is capable of regenerating,


Birthing and suckling
Another great cycle of life . . .


But "Sad a second time" stumps me.


6


If the great mother, the forest,
Is capable of producing happy offspring


Then sadness
Must be of human origin.


It would be sad to think
That we already experienced


Sadness as a species a first time
And that we didn't learn


From that first sad time / cycle,
And that, because of us,


We will have to endure
A second cycle of sadness


Or maybe we are in it!
That would account for why,


For me, sadness
Is the lowest chord,


Even when I am happiest,
Because we are destroying


The forest fecund, the mother
Who still has the power


To suckle us, her sad offspring.
She still has the power


To make us happy!
But only if we choose


Not to destroy her.


7


We often think that changing our fate
Means doing something


But I think it means
Not doing something!


Just loving our forests.
Oh, and that includes


The forests of the sea . . .

 

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

