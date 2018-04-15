Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
Life Arts

The reunion

By       Message Gary Lindorff       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 86636

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:Albino Muskrat (14539550159).
File:Albino Muskrat (14539550159).jpg - Wikimedia Commons1024 Ã-- 683 - 187k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

I am in a little cafe'
Near the sea
And I am having breakfast
With my adopted son,
Or daughter, Whitey,
A muskrat.
Let me explain.

Whitey was born an albino.
When I was just a little boy
We were down by the brook
And saw a whole litter of muskrats
Playing together on the earthen dam
By the spillway of our pond.
(The pond was more like a small lake.
We had lots of money back then,
But that's another story.)

Then, the summer passed.
All the baby muskrats grew up
And left
Except for the pure white one,
. . .Whitey.
There was something special about Whitey.
She never seemed to age.
She lived by the spillway,
Always alone, summer after summer.
I aged quickly.
I graduated high school.
Left for college.
Traveled.
Went to grad school.
Traveled.
Got married.
Had kids.
Got divorced.
Traveled.
Remarried.
Moved to Vermont in the late 1980s.

Got old.

- Advertisement -

Now Whitey is back.
She is bigger.
She looks great!
She talks a lot
But she's a good listener too.
She's funny
And loves to have her belly tickled.
When we finish breakfast
We're going to walk on the beach.

Whitey is interested in my writing.
She's interested in me
And wants to collaborate on a project.
I could go on.
(I talk more when I'm happy),
But the waitress keeps looking over
Like she wants us to pay up.
There are people lined up outside
And peering in the window.
Besides, Whitey is antsy
To get moving.

This is going to be an amazing day!

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Your conscience

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Going into change

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 