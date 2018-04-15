File:Albino Muskrat (14539550159).jpg - Wikimedia Commons1024 Ã-- 683 - 187k - jpg
I am in a little cafe'
Near the sea
And I am having breakfast
With my adopted son,
Or daughter, Whitey,
A muskrat.
Let me explain.
Whitey
was born an albino.
When I was just a little boy
We were down by the brook
And saw a whole litter of muskrats
Playing together on the earthen dam
By the spillway of our pond.
(The pond was more like a small lake.
We had lots of money back then,
But that's another story.)
Then,
the summer passed.
All the baby muskrats grew up
And left
Except for the pure white one,
. . .Whitey.
There was something special about Whitey.
She never seemed to age.
She lived by the spillway,
Always alone, summer after summer.
I aged quickly.
I graduated high school.
Left for college.
Traveled.
Went to grad school.
Traveled.
Got married.
Had kids.
Got divorced.
Traveled.
Remarried.
Moved to Vermont in the late 1980s.
Got old.
Now
Whitey is back.
She is bigger.
She looks great!
She talks a lot
But she's a good listener too.
She's funny
And loves to have her belly tickled.
When we finish breakfast
We're going to walk on the beach.
Whitey
is interested in my writing.
She's interested in me
And wants to collaborate on a project.
I could go on.
(I talk more when I'm happy),
But the waitress keeps looking over
Like she wants us to pay up.
There are people lined up outside
And peering in the window.
Besides, Whitey is antsy
To get moving.
This is going to be an amazing day!