

File:Albino Muskrat (14539550159).jpg - Wikimedia Commons1024 Ã-- 683 - 187k - jpg

(Image by commons.wikimedia.org) Permission Details DMCA



- Advertisement -

Whitey was born an albino.

When I was just a little boy

We were down by the brook

And saw a whole litter of muskrats

Playing together on the earthen dam

By the spillway of our pond.

(The pond was more like a small lake.

We had lots of money back then,

But that's another story.)



Then, the summer passed.

All the baby muskrats grew up

And left

Except for the pure white one,

. . .Whitey.

There was something special about Whitey.

She never seemed to age.

She lived by the spillway,

Always alone, summer after summer.

I aged quickly.

I graduated high school.

Left for college.

Traveled.

Went to grad school.

Traveled.

Got married.

Had kids.

Got divorced.

Traveled.

Remarried.

Moved to Vermont in the late 1980s.



Got old.

- Advertisement -

Now Whitey is back.

She is bigger.

She looks great!

She talks a lot

But she's a good listener too.

She's funny

And loves to have her belly tickled.

When we finish breakfast

We're going to walk on the beach.



Whitey is interested in my writing.

She's interested in me

And wants to collaborate on a project.

I could go on.

(I talk more when I'm happy),

But the waitress keeps looking over

Like she wants us to pay up.

There are people lined up outside

And peering in the window.

Besides, Whitey is antsy

To get moving.



This is going to be an amazing day!