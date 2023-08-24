The retail theft epidemic needs more than just law enforcement

In numerous cities across America, looters have built up the courage to steal and rob stores in broad daylight. Long gone are the days when thieves felt it necessary to carry out their nefarious activities in the dead of the night. Today, businesses and customers can only stand by helplessly as brazen robbers take off with merchandise with seemingly no fear of being caught or prosecuted for their crimes.



In one shocking report, a group of brazen thieves robbed the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, California, last week. Video of the incident showed multiple people in dark clothes, hoods and masks running into and then quickly out of the YSL store at the upscale shopping center. The Glendale Police Department said there were at least 30 people involved, and they got away with about $300,000 in merchandise.



But who is to blame for this lawlessness?





