 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook 10 Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The retail theft epidemic needs more than just law enforcement

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   3 comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Mark Lansvin


(Image by Thomas Hawk)   Details   DMCA

In numerous cities across America, looters have built up the courage to steal and rob stores in broad daylight. Long gone are the days when thieves felt it necessary to carry out their nefarious activities in the dead of the night. Today, businesses and customers can only stand by helplessly as brazen robbers take off with merchandise with seemingly no fear of being caught or prosecuted for their crimes.

In one shocking report, a group of brazen thieves robbed the Yves Saint Laurent store at the Americana at Brand in Glendale, California, last week. Video of the incident showed multiple people in dark clothes, hoods and masks running into and then quickly out of the YSL store at the upscale shopping center. The Glendale Police Department said there were at least 30 people involved, and they got away with about $300,000 in merchandise.

But who is to blame for this lawlessness?

In a recent NewsNation town hall event, mayors and law enforcement personnel from various U.S. cities convened to address the critical question: How are they battling crime in their localities? This gathering, which took place across live studio audiences in New York City, Chicago, and Dallas-Fort Worth, was steered by NewsNation's Chris Cuomo.

City leaders, including the mayors of Little Rock, Arkansas, and Toledo, Ohio, emphasized that tackling crime demands a multi-faceted strategy and cannot be divided along party lines. Effective solutions transcend political divides.

Louisville's Deputy Police Chief Paul Humphrey underscored the importance of cohesive action between police departments and the communities they serve.

The topic of gun violence remains divisive. Toledo's Mayor identified mental health and firearms as core crime drivers. In contrast, Pinal County, Arizona's Sheriff highlighted the distinction between responsible gun ownership and misuse.

Despite a nationwide push by Democratic leaders to abolish cash bail, concerns persist. Durham's Mayor Elaine O'Neal, a former judge, suggests the need for reliable alternatives to ensure court appearances. A grievous account from a New York mother criticized bail reform for adversely affecting minority communities.

Hartford's Mayor Luke Bronin stressed the crucial role of mental health in addressing crime. He highlighted the lack of proactive treatment for those with violent tendencies or diagnosed mental issues, observing that many only receive help once incarcerated.

San Francisco's Supervisor Matt Dorsey described the drug, particularly fentanyl, as a crisis unparalleled since the AIDS epidemic, linking it to escalating overdose rates, homelessness, and theft. Louisville's deputy police chief concurred, noting the long-standing drug issues in marginalized communities.

A National Retail Federation survey unveiled that a majority of consumers perceive a rise in retail crimes, such as looting, since the pandemic's outset, indicating an economic ripple effect due to increased crime rates.

This comprehensive dialogue underscored the intricate nature of crime in America and highlighted the need for collaborative and multi-dimensional approaches to effectively address the challenges.

New York Mayor Eric Adams has introduced a comprehensive strategy in response to the escalating issue of retail theft in New York City. Recognizing the profound impact of theft, especially in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic's economic challenges, Adams is focusing on a blend of prevention, intervention, and law enforcement.

These programs will cater to non-violent offenders, aiming to redirect them away from the criminal justice system and towards more constructive pathways. Retail employees will undergo training to handle potentially volatile situations without escalating them, thereby reducing the risks associated with confrontations in-store.

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Mark Lansvin Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Mr. Lansvin is a strategic advisor on a range of issues for various NGOs and governments around the globe.

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The monumental shift taking place in the Middle East

Is Putin losing his war on Ukraine?

Why climate change is the most pressing emergency of our generation

Unethical pay-to-play schemes erode public trust

Why Republicans do not want Trump to run again

The significance of the Biden-Xi phone call

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

2 people are discussing this page, with 3 comments  Post Comment

Mark Lansvin

Become a Fan
(Member since Apr 12, 2022), 40 articles, 39 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

Why is this happening and what are its root causes?

Submitted on Thursday, Aug 24, 2023 at 8:26:25 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Indent
Mary Elizabeth

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 3 fans, 459 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Reply to Mark Lansvin:   New Content

Two people who I overheard recently conversing about their travels in Dubai, remarked on how there was no evident risk of theft.

Office workers with expensive cars would leave their expensive cars running all workday with keys in the ignition, so the cars would be cool at the end of the workday.

They credited Sharia law for this phenomenon. Punishments for theft in Dubai are extreme, and serve as a deterrent. It isn't my style, but I recall in contrast how my children's first public school in NYC enabled an older larger child to steal the lunch money of kindergarten students all year long with zero consequences. That was decades ago. Have to wonder if the character of that child improved over time, and if others followed his poor example that was enabled by the authorities. We have many leaders who find theft and bullying quite cool

Click Here

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2023 at 9:33:28 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?
Mary Elizabeth

Become a Fan
(Member since Sep 27, 2020), 3 fans, 459 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

This link comparing crime rates in the US to crime rates in Japan would have some useful ideas to consider in relation to your question. Social cohesion and respect for individual property has been greatly diminished in the United States. eracnetwork.com/crime-rate-in-japan-vs-us/

Submitted on Saturday, Aug 26, 2023 at 9:16:37 AM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Flag This
Share Comment More Sharing          
Commenter Blocking?

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 

Tell A Friend