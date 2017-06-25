Refresh  

The religion of property is to blame for the deaths of those at Grenfell

Reprinted from www.opendemocracy.net

From flickr.com: Taken at the #MayMustGo protest at Downing Street on Saturday 17th June 2017. Garry Knight/Flickr. Some rights reserved.
Taken at the #MayMustGo protest at Downing Street on Saturday 17th June 2017. Garry Knight/Flickr. Some rights reserved.
Taken at the #MayMustGo protest at Downing Street on Saturday 17th June 2017. Garry Knight/Flickr.

Some rights reserved.There's a simple reason politicians condemn 'politics' during tragic events: when shock and emotion are raw, people are most receptive to powerful lessons that resonate. The authorities find this threatening, as the most shocking tragedies can shine a bright unwelcome light into their deepest failings, and society's greatest injustices that they have left unresolved. This, in turn, can be a potent force for social change.

It's only 'political' when it hurts the establishment

During such events, explanations favourable to the authorities -- those that strip them of culpability -- are deemed entirely legitimate and apolitical. Yet, conveniently, explanations that demonise the authorities are rejected for 'insensitivity to the victims' and for "politicizing tragedy".

This was evident during the recent terror attacks. Focusing responsibility on the Muslim community was deemed totally acceptable. By contrast, to question links between terrorism and g overnment foreign policy, or the failure to adequately resource police and security services, was deemed outrageous political opportunism.

I am no longer willing to play this game. Nor, it seems, are the victims of Grenfell Tower, who have expressed grief and political outrage in tandem. Politically induced horrors demand political responses. We should not censor what we instinctively know to be true, simply to save the blushes of economic and political elites who are culpable. The warnings were so many that they do not deserve a shield created by our own polite self-censorship. There is no greater dishonour to the dead and their families than to not speak the truth -- truth that may help avert similar tragedy, and which indicts those complicit.

Property: the UK's religion

As I write this I recall 'Homes Under the Hammer' on BBC1. The opening credits tick by with houses made of money and the title font is like that of a crisp -20 pound note. The hosts enthusiastically gesticulate to the camera, talking about the 'earning potential' for would-be landlords, and how the 'regeneration' of a local shopping centre is making the area a 'hot spot' for property developers.

'Regeneration' means nothing more than the advancement of property value: it is not a good in itself for the community. Perhaps 'Homes under the Hammer' is an insidiously apt title, as it hammers the social utility of a home, and reduces it to nothing more than a plastic toy in a game of monopoly.

Former Premier League players I idolised as a kid now reinvent themselves as sophisticated property gurus, as though it takes skill to make money from a housing bubble when you already have huge amounts of wealth. I can't help but lose respect for these people: they have effectively won the lottery to become professional footballers, and now they help inflate house prices to the detriment of the less fortunate -- unimpeded by the government, I'll add.

The British economy gravitates around property. In an age characterised by relative declines in wages and automation, consumer spending has been sustained by borrowing off the value of property. This, in turn, has created a boom for banks and property developers. It has also propelled a Wild-West scramble across the UK to accumulate as much as possible to rent out, to create a life raft for themselves.

Politicians -- particularly of the blue persuasion -- defend the interests of property with a religious zeal.

In sync with this phenomena, politicians defend the interests of property with a religious zeal. Whether it's changing the law of Adverse Possession (squatters rights), or selling off valuable state property, they are vociferous in its defence, and almost fetishise it. Considering the vast donations the party receives from banks and property developers, this is hardly surprising.

Like any religion, impediments to the faith are condemned as blasphemy. For property, this means 'red tape' and 'market obstructions'. In practice, this means fighting rent controls, ownership limitations, inheritance tax and --most important for the purpose of this piece -- health and safety regulations and minimum quality standards for buildings.

Like most neoliberal policy making, it ordains the outsourcing of state property management to private companies, that are moved by profit, not primarily by a concern for people, or raising standards. In turn, this dilutes state accountability, creates dysfunction, and softens services for full future privatisation on the grounds of ineffectiveness after managed decline through defunding.

Joshua studied Politics and Political Economy at Warwick University and has previously written for the New Statesman, the Huffington Post and The Skwarkbox.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

dale ruff

This powerful article goes to the root, and only radical reform can undo the system which causes such tragedies.


1. Private property is the root of inequality, which as Rousseau explained is not "natural" but rather is the result of a great crime ("Great fortunes are based on great crimes, as the French say) based on theft:

""The first man who, having fenced in a piece of land, said "This is mine," and found people naïve enough to believe him, that man was the true founder of civil society. From how many crimes, wars, and murders, from how many horrors and misfortunes might not any one have saved mankind, by pulling up the stakes, or filling up the ditch, and crying to his fellows: Beware of listening to this impostor; you are undone if you once forget that the fruits of the earth belong to us all, and the earth itself to nobody."

" Jean-Jacques Rousseau, Discourse on the Origin of Inequality


2.In 1995, Tony Blair removed Clause 4, the commitment too public ownership of key industries, from the Labour platform, initiating a stampede of privatization (ie transfer of public funds, assets, and/or functions to private pockets).


3. The forgotten American tradition:

Jefferson in 1789 in a letter to Madison made clear his view that the earth itself belonged to humanity: "I set out on this ground which I suppose to be self evident, "that the earth belongs in usufruct to the living..."


And in Agrarian Justice, Tom Paine asserted as self-evident that "

  • Men did not make the earth... It is the value of the improvements only, and not the earth itself, that is individual property... Every proprietor owes to the community a ground rent for the land which he holds."

    • The Commons is our common property, that which belongs to all.

    Those who exploit it, or seek to claim it as their own, betray our ancient birthright and history and set off a chain of events which end in disaster, world wars, burning cities.


    Case in point: the 1905 earthquake in San Francisco damaged homes but the great fires which destroyed the City were set by private property owners to collect insurance. The City was then rebuilt by clearcutting the virgin redwoods, some 3 thousand years old, from Santa Cruz County, owned by William Randolf Hearst. The ancient forest which had nurtured life for millions of years was cut down to rebuild a city that was burned down to collect insurance. In a rational society, recognizing our common rights, the City would not have been burned down nor the ancient forests cut down.




