The power of the individual vs. the staged collective

From No More Fake News

From youtube.com: Mind control {MID-204263}
Mind control
(Image by YouTube, Channel: Quer-denken.tv)   Permission   Details   DMCA
"The individual sees how a machine is put together. He sees the pieces and the systems. Because he is creative, he doesn't stop there. He doesn't automatically believe in the machine and accept it as the final THING. He can invent a better machine -- or no machine at all. Something else. He has the latent power to go outside the machine and invent in a different way. He can CREATE HIS OWN WORLD. It isn't a bubble that separates him from the commonly shared world. It is inserted into the common world. It is built on different ideas. He is alive, his creative force is alive, and so what he builds will be alive, too. This is a kind of natural magic. A magic that is inherent in him. It surpasses the ordinary strictures of society.

Am I talking about imagination? Absolutely. This is where it starts. This is where the new path originates. This is the dream and the vision. In my collection, Exit From The Matrix, I include a large set of imagination exercises that are designed to liberate that far-reaching quality of the individual. Does the quality have a limit? No. It isn't a machine or a robot or a computer. It isn't programmed. And that's the whole point. The limitless nature of imagination wakes up the individual. He wakes up to infinity." (Notes on Exit From The Matrix, Jon Rappoport)

Trumpets blare. In the night sky, spotlights roam. A great confusion of smoke and dust and fog, and emerging banners, carries the single message:

WE.

The great meltdown of all consciousness into a glob of utopian simplicity...

There are denizens among us.

They present themselves as the Normals.

Beyond all political objectives, there is a simple fact: those group-mind addicts who have given up their souls will rage against the faintest appearance of one who tries to keep his. And in this rage, the soulless ones will try to pull the other down to where they live.

And somehow, it all looks normal and proper and rational.

In the 1950s, before television had numbed minds and turned them into jelly, there was a growing sense of: the Individual versus the Corporate State.

Something needed to be done. People were fitting into slots. They were surrendering their lives in increasing numbers. They were carving away their own idiosyncrasies and their independent ideas.

But television, under the control of psyops experts, became, as the 1950s droned on, the facile barrel of a weapon:

"What's important is the group. Conform. Give in. Bathe in the great belonging..."

Recognize that every message television imparts is a proxy, a fabrication, a simulacrum, an imitation of life one step removed.

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

