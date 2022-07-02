

The first poppy of the year ...

There was a red poppy

In a showy garden

On the road through the village on Monhegan

On the left

After you pass the backside

Of the Island Inn.

(The garden is amazing really

With flowers I haven't seen anywhere else.)

But this poppy was all by itself

And as I passed, its petals

Were moving intelligibly

In the breeze,

That is, they seemed to be trying to say something.

My tendency when I see something

Unusual, close up or distant,

Is to stop and take it in.

But, if I have my iPhone,

New to me,

Is my inclination to photograph it

Or video it.

Why?

For different reasons I suppose.

I fancy myself a good photographer.

You probably do too.

As technology improves

We actually do become better

Photographers, better

Documentarians.

Maybe it is our way of

Stopping "to smell the roses".

Getting back to the poppy,

This was not a rose,

But it was the intense red of this flower

That first caught my eye.

Like the little girl's red coat

In Schindler's List (1994),

Albeit the red of her coat was muted

I think you catch my drift,

That compared to that poppy

The world, which before

Was colorful enough,

Was now dull.

And here was this reddest of red flowers

Trying to tell me something.

Maybe it was trying to tell me

To watch Schindler's List again,

Because, that was what popped

Into my head,

Where the little girl is walking

All by herself through the mayhem of a pogram

Where the Nazi Storm Troopers

Are routing and rounding up Jews.

She is as if in a different reality

Under the protection of something

Beyond all the evil and chaos

That Schindler is a helpless witness to.

And, in the same vein, there is

The lady in the red dress on the Matrix (1999).

Aren't we all,

Who are reading this,

In a limited sense, Schindlers?

Aren't we all,

In a limited sense, Neos?

Or maybe it was just telling me to stop!

Which I did,

And maybe I was even about to experience

Some kind of awakening

Just like Schindler did

And Neo did,

But I had my phone in my pocket

So, naturally, I decided to video the poppy,

Which I proceeded to do,

Moving in close.

As I videoed, a loud truck approached.

As the truck passed the sound was jarring.

Instead of staying focused on the flower,

Almost in revenge,

I moved the focus of the lens

To show the truck heading away

Shrouded in dust.

Now all my attention was on

The creative and "meaningful"

Video that I had taken.

The only trouble is,

For some reason

There is no video.

I can't find it.

It is as if it was never taken.

I had my chance

But the truth is

I am not Schindler,

Nor am I Neo.

I am just a poet struggling

Like many of us

To awaken from a dark

And unsustainable dream.

