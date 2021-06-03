The political brouhaha over transathletes competing against females. Let's get real



On Tuesday Florida Governor Ron De Santis signed legislation prohibiting biological males from competing in female sports.

Apparently-in some circles at least-this supposedly is an appeal to conservative voters.

De Santis said, "We're going to go based off biology, not based off ideology, when we're doing sports...In Florida, girls are going to play girls' sports and boys' are going to play boys' sports".

Well this writer is hardly ever associated with conservative voters on most everything, but on this particular issue I side with De Santis. Why?

Simply put biologically born males when reaching puberty become physically bigger, stronger, quicker, faster than biologically born females at this stage of development and beyond.

Girls sports are great. Since Title 9 was enacted in 1972 girls participation in sports has exploded, where prior to its enactment it was negligible.

Sports as varied as girls gymnastics, soccer, basketball, volleyball, lacrosse, softball now offer college athletic scholarships where none existed before. In fact when this writer was a college athlete there was no women's intercollegiate college competition. Only intramural sports for women. There was women's AAU competition in softball as I remember. But not intercollegiate softball as there is today.

Getting back to the issue of biological males competing in biological girls sports. A transgender athlete born a male has an innate advantage over someone born female. See the fifth sentence above as to why.

To allow transgender males, who now see themselves as female, to compete against females is just the latest politically correct stance of some liberals who apparently see it as being discriminatory if the trans athlete is not permitted to compete against females.

Sports competition is not like job discrimination where women are paid less for the same work as men or when women were denied the vote.

Sports, athletic competition is different. Female boxers don't fight against men. Laila Ali was a great female boxer. It would be unimaginable for her to fight against someone the likes of her father. That would be beyond absurd.

But a transgender female boxer-again for the same reasons mentioned above-would have an unfair advantage over a biological female boxer.

Girls and women don't compete in wrestling on the high school or college level. That's wrestling, not the "rasslin" burlesque seen on TV.

