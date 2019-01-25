The poet was not harmed during this fantasy of world's end



Douce Apocalypse - Bodleian Ms180 - p.025 Third trumphet - crop

(Image by Wikipedia (commons.wikimedia.org)) Details DMCA



I'm sad.

Let's be sad together.

I'm angry too.

Let's be angry together.

Let's be sad

About what makes you sad first.

Then we can be sad about

What makes me sad.

Then we can get angry together.

I have a list of things

That make me angry and sad

At the same time!

Will you join me?

Will you share your list?

Can I add to your list?

I also have some things that make me happy

Somewhere. Now where

Did I leave that happy list!

I have fantasies of the end of the world.

In all my fantasies, I survive.

You do not.

I'm sorry but I really have no control

Over the scripting of these fantasies.

Even in the ones that are over-the-top,

Like the asteroid hit

Or the global plague

That sweeps the continents,

It's right there in the credits:

Gary Lindorff was not harmed

During the filming of this world's-end fantasy.



What have we done?

What have I done?

Are you mad at me?

Why is the world ending in my mind?

That certainly isn't fair to you.

Maybe your world deserves to continue.

Does my world need to end

So yours can flourish?

If I survive the end of my world

Can I live in yours?

Mine is not a great world

Which is why I am letting it go.

It has many flaws and doomsday triggers.

I don't want to go into it.

It has poets scratching the bottom of the barrel

For scraps of metaphors

That haven't found homes.

It has ghosts walking around

