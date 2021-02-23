The ongoing U.S. concentration camps are a reaction from an empire in decline

The world's economic crisis had threatened

Bosses everywhere, the people inspired,

To have their very own communist uprising

So all these governments attempted to crush them

Churchill, Mussolini, and Hitler among them

Now we have a point that is usually lost

In the rewrite of history you won't come across

The U.S., Britain, and France supported

Fascist Germany with all of its torture

All of its savagery all its aggression

Hoping it would step in the Russian direction

-Marcel Cartier, " 27 Million "

Fascism, and all of its characteristic atrocities, serve to try to fortify the capitalist power structure. Fascism becomes necessary when capital gets weakened. This is why no U.S. administration, Republican or Democratic, will get rid of the perpetual campaign of human rights abuses against immigrants. The conditions of capitalism and imperialism have grown too dire for concentration camps to not be expanded within the United States.

"Expanded" is the key word. In some form, concentration camps have always been part of U.S. history. From slavery, to the shoving of Natives into small and economically deprived reservations, to the poor black neighborhoods where police can enact violence with near impunity, to the for-profit prisons from America's ongoing mass incarceration era, the U.S. has always been forcing disfavored groups into concentrated areas where they can be coerced, exploited, or easily killed. The only unique thing about these migrant concentration camps is that they've been created in reaction to the crises the empire has been experiencing throughout the 21st century.

The cages and inhumane prison facilities for the impoverished people who've come across the border, which largely began to be built under Obama and partially began to gain legal precedence under Clinton, exist because of the destabilizing events that U.S. imperialism itself has brought about. The climate crisis, which has been exacerbated by the globally unparalleled greenhouse gas emissions of the bloated U.S. military, has driven the influx of refugees. So have Washington's recent imperialist interventions in Latin America, such as the 2009 Honduras coup which has created a dictatorship that's forced many to flee from the country's intensifying poverty and violence. So has the cruel neo-colonialism Washington has carried out during the neoliberal era, with the North American Free Trade Agreement and other corporate policies within Mexico driving much of the country's population to economic deprivation and compelling them to cross the border out of hope for a better life.

These factors, along with the recent U.S./NATO wars which have created a historic refugee crisis throughout Africa and southeast Asia, are symptoms of an empire in decline. Washington's recent economic warfare that's gone along with destructive military adventures, increases in global neo-colonial exploitation, and backings of brutal anti-democratic regimes are all measures to keep up profits in the face of waning U.S. hegemony and escalating 21st century economic crises. Covid-19 and the latest global depression have accelerated this trend towards destabilization, which is naturally causing the U.S. imperialists to further double double down on their necro-political practices.

