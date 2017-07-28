

Elizabeth Warren

While much of America was asleep last night, the Senate Republicans voted on a bill to rip health care away from 16 million people. They voted, they voted and finally they failed.



When my head finally hit the pillow at 3:30 am, I slept a little better. I slept better -- knowing that everyone else can sleep a little better too.

The millions of people who were going to lose their health care coverage under the Republicans' "skinny repeal" bill can keep their coverage -- and sleep a little better.



Everyone with private health insurance whose costs were going to skyrocket at least 20% under the Republicans' "skinny repeal" bill won't see the Republican spike -- and can sleep a little better.



Everyone who depends on Planned Parenthood for basic medical care can sleep a little better.



And everyone who simply cares about the health and security of their family, friends, neighbors -- their fellow human beings -- can sleep a little better.

The energy inside the Capitol a few hours ago didn't come from senators like me. It came from people like you. People who made calls, sent letters and emails, attended town halls, organized a protest, posted and tweeted stories, and spoke out to their friends and neighbors. Your work made a difference.



Please celebrate. Have an extra coffee today. Do a little dance. Hug someone you love.



But don't let down your guard -- not all the way. Mitch McConnell can reintroduce another "health care" bill at any moment. Who knows what sort of scheme he's working on with Speaker Paul Ryan right this minute.



People like McConnell and Ryan, people who are willing to take away health care from millions of Americans, will be with us for a long time -- so we have to be vigilant. But please, enjoy this moment.



THANK YOU. You make these victories possible. We really and truly couldn't do it without you.



Take care, and thanks for being a part of this!