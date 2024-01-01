The last piece (A kind of New Years poem)



Firefly

Alongside the tracks

What would he be wearing?

Last piece of the great puzzle

I found it on the road

His hands were red

We painted them white

Road signs are in English

I regained my balance

Made the kill

New things can emerge and grow

Make my own conversions

The firefly accepts its life

Turned toward the window

The true ordinary mind

Any new invention

Was not worth it, she said

If i passed i'd advance

Our hands were red

We painted them white

How did this happen?

Where did they go?

We passed the fruits around

The next gust of wind

It's that simple

Aesthetics of the art

Just a glint in the dark

During the famine

After reading the comics

The true ordinary mind

Put them into an envelope

The bed was empty

Tiny footprints in the ash

Where did they go?

Our relationship to fire

What happened to your bow?

It is that simple

Every night in the barracks

He worried about his father

She remembered to write

Ancient stars in our eyes

The fire pits of Neandrathals

The firefly accepts its life

She tossed the rope down

Come on over

The way she was dancing

