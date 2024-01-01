The last piece (A kind of New Years poem)

Alongside the tracks
What would he be wearing?
Last piece of the great puzzle
I found it on the road
His hands were red
We painted them white
Road signs are in English
I regained my balance
Made the kill
New things can emerge and grow
Make my own conversions
The firefly accepts its life
Turned toward the window
The true ordinary mind
Any new invention
Was not worth it, she said
If i passed i'd advance
Our hands were red
We painted them white
How did this happen?
Where did they go?
We passed the fruits around
The next gust of wind
It's that simple
Aesthetics of the art
Just a glint in the dark
During the famine
After reading the comics
The true ordinary mind
Put them into an envelope
The bed was empty
Tiny footprints in the ash
Where did they go?
Our relationship to fire
What happened to your bow?
It is that simple
Every night in the barracks
He worried about his father
She remembered to write
Ancient stars in our eyes
The fire pits of Neandrathals
The firefly accepts its life
She tossed the rope down
Come on over
The way she was dancing
