The kids are rising!: Learning the Power of Protest and Confrontation

By       Message Dave Lindorff     Permalink

By Dave Lindorff

From flickr.com: We need gun reform now, student lie-in at the White House to protest gun laws {MID-260935}
We need gun reform now, student lie-in at the White House to protest gun laws
(Image by Lorie Shaull)   Permission   Details   DMCA

A salute to the kids of the Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland Florida!

After experiencing a terrifying attack on their school by a tragically unhinged former student armed with an assault-style rifle who killed 14 of their classmates and three teachers and seriously injured another 14, they didn't retreat into fear and victimhood. Instead they are taking to the streets, taking to buses to the state capital in Tallahassee, and are using social media to organize a national youth campaign to get assault weapons and large-capacity magazines banned.

In refusing to be silenced by the National Rifle Assn. and political charlatans like Florida Sen. Marc Rubio or President Trump, or co-opted by Democratic politicians eager to use the issue of gun control to win points in next November's congressional elections, these students and the tens of thousands of high school kids who have joined them across the country in states blue, red and purple, they have in one stroke revived the idea of mass political action.

These kids are not being polite. When someone like Sen. Rubio or Florida Gov. Rick Scott or the Florida state legislature comes up with an excuse like blaming the shooting on mental illness rather than the easy availability of mass-killing military-style weapons, they shout "BS!" When they're told the answer is to arm teachers, they shout "BS!" When they're accused of being "paid crisis actors" or manipulated, they shout "BS!" And when the Florida legislature insults them by ignoring their mass trip to the state capital to demand a hearing on gun legislation, they mass in front of the statehouse, shout "BS!" and demand to be heard.

The whole political battleground over gun ownership in the US has just undergone a tectonic shift as great as if a 9-point tremor had struck. For the first time in memory, huge corporations like Delta Airlines are abandoning their backing for the NRA, dropping lucrative and once popular marketing discount programs for NRA members on pain of being boycotted -- a threat that has even gigantic companies like Apple and Amazon worried. No wonder the NRA had their latest version of Charlton Heston, Dana Loesh, put out a short ad in which, like the Wicked Witch in the Wizard of Oz, she poses in black with a giant hourglass, darkly warning the "lying media," Hollywood "phonies," unpatriotic athletes, politicians who "watch America burn" and late night hosts," that "Your time is running out -- the clock starts now."

The gun lobby making this threat is suddenly running scared. Like that other top lobbying organization, the pro-Israel lobby AIPAC, which was stood up and ignored by Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders in 2016, their bluff has been called. Once cowed politicians are realizing they can stand up to such lobbies and still retain or maybe even gain support among voters, it's their days that are numbered.

Will the student movement, on this once sacred issue of gun rights, succeed?"

For the rest of this article by DAVE LINDORFF in ThisCantBeHappening!, the uncompromised, collectively run, six-time Project Censored Award-winning online alternative news site, please go to:www.thiscantbehappening.net/node/3805


(Article changed on March 8, 2018 at 15:48)

 

Dave Lindorff is a founding member of the collectively-owned, journalist-run online newspaper www.thiscantbehappening.net. He is a columnist for Counterpunch, is author of several recent books ("This Can't Be Happening! Resisting the (more...)
 

Dave Lindorff

  New Content

According to some studies, the melting of ice on Greenland and in the West Antarctic could move much more rapidly than anticipated, leading to a dramatic rise in sea levels even by 2050, and in any case by 2100. This means that for kids currently living in places like Miami (el. 6' above sea level) and Parkland (el. 9'), they could have seawater in their yards at high tide by the time they're in their 50s. Basically the whole of Florida's peninsula would have to be evacuated.


There's an existential crisis that these kids should start focusing their remarkable passion and creative organizing on. Because of course where the crisis for them in Florida will be flooding, particularly in storms, in other parts of the country it will be epic droughts and tornados.


Dave Lindorff

founding editor of ThisCantBeHappening.net

Submitted on Thursday, Mar 8, 2018 at 8:47:00 PM

