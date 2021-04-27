 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The intensification of colonial genocide is accelerating the process towards America's demise

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 510691
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rainer Shea
Become a Fan
  (10 fans)

Calgary police brutality cover-up?
Calgary police brutality cover-up?
(Image by thivierr from flickr)   Details   DMCA

Escalation has consequences. When a government pushes its people too far, a revolt is going to happen that the government may not be able to contain. We've seen this in the last year, when the latest series of murders by police following the coming of a new Great Depression resulted in the largest protest movement in U.S. history. And U.S. military experts understand that over these next several decades of ongoing living standards deterioration within the capitalist world, further unrest will come about should the government take its repressive efforts too far; a 2016 Pentagon training video implies that when the U.S. Army gets sent in to suppress internal revolts, it will need to err on the side of caution if it wants to avoid killing civilians and consequently destroying the state's perceived legitimacy.

But if these technocrats within the U.S. National Security State are so evidently concerned about the blowback from excessive repression, if the strategists of the capitalist settler-colonial project recognize the risks in escalating the class war, why is the U.S. government at the same time doing everything it can to make such escalations more likely? Why has the Biden administration been greatly accelerating the flow of military equipment to police departments when it's known that more militarized police tend to commit more acts of violence? Why this conscious effort to make the types of racial murders we've lately been seeing even more frequent, and therefore to provoke even more Black Lives Matter uprisings?

The U.S. state is putting itself in this kind of jeopardy, is making its law enforcement even more trigger-ready rather than more inclined towards restraint, because militarization and terror are the only tools that it knows how to use. The U.S. exists because of bloodshed exacted against Africans and Natives"--"-the two groups that are still most frequently killed by U.S. police"--"-so its default action when faced with the contradictions within its own system is to intensify this violence. And during the 21st century, where U.S. imperialism is spiraling into irrecoverable decline, the only pattern that the state can follow in is ratcheting up the violence of its police state. There can be no de-escalation, only an increase in the levels of brutality.

The state sees an increase in violence as its only means for self-preservation because violence is without a doubt going to be how the U.S. gets abolished and the subjugation of the oppressed nations gets ended. As Frantz Fanon wrote, "National liberation, national renaissance, the restoration of nationhood to the people, commonwealth: whatever may be the headings used or the new formulas introduced, decolonization is always a violent phenomenon. At whatever level we study it"--"-relationships between individuals, new names for sports clubs, the human admixture at cocktail parties, in the police, on the directing boards of national or private banks"--"-decolonization is quite simply the replacing of a certain 'species' of men by another 'species' of men."

The growing militarization of U.S. police that we've seen since the inception of Washington's "War on Terror" (which has allowed excess military equipment to be funneled to police departments) is the state's pre-emptive response to this reality. As is the U.S. police state's integration of Zionist colonial policing methods, where Israeli repressive forces have been directly training American police and U.S. domestic security has gotten "Israelified." Israel's high-tech innovations in waging colonial war and carrying out colonial repression must be imported into the core of the empire, because the intensive anti-colonial struggle which surrounds Israel is imminently going to come to the U.S. The conflict that U.S. imperialism has brought to Palestine will inevitably appear within U.S. imperialism's own borders.

What are the factors that are bringing America's tensions towards such a heightened state? They're the bleak symptoms of the U.S. empire's effort throughout this last half-century to compensate for its declining profits by implementing neoliberalism: shrinking of the social safety net, wage stagnation amid inflation, a deeply privatized and wildly costly healthcare system that leaves the poor in peril during crises like Covid-19, growing corporate monopolies that degrade the country's democratic process and erode workers rights, growing masses of unemployed, hungry, and homeless citizens.

These are the costs of the bourgeoisie's decision to compensate for the empire's ailments by foisting the costs of this crisis onto the people. In the neoliberal paradigm they've designed, society can only keep getting ever more unequal, and the country can therefore only become ever more of a tinderbox for social upheaval.

As neoliberalism makes colonized peoples poorer, and even makes increasing numbers of white settlers share in the growing misery, the state's only recourse is violence. There isn't going to be a repeat of the New Deal, capitalism and imperialism have reached too severe a stage in their crises to be able to afford bringing back the 20th century's welfare state paradigm. For as long as the United States continues to exist, those within its borders only have to look forward to ever growing poverty and ever more brutal policing tactics.

Since the colonized are both the ones most impacted by the neoliberal drive to economically deprive the population, and have obviously been the very most exploited by colonialism since colonialism's inception, they're the first on the chopping block for police state repression. On a broader scale, they're also the largest victims of social murder, the type of systemic violence where poverty leads to people dying.

The fact that indigenous, brown, and black people have experienced the highest rates of death from the pandemic shows this more dramatically than the numerous other examples of how the colonized can disproportionately die due to their especially high rates of poverty. And it's not like the settler-colonial state is doing this to the colonized unconsciously; last year, the U.S. Treasury withheld $679 million in pandemic relief from the tribes. A comparable example of negligent or even malicious harm can be found in the U.S. government's recent treatment of the black community, with the Biden administration surely being aware of the potential for increased anti-black violence that funneling more arms to the police will bring.

These atrocities make sense; in its time of crisis, the U.S. empire is intensifying its colonial genocide as a means for staving off revolution, because an organized and powerful movement among the colonized would pose the greatest possible danger to the settler state's continued existence. The empire is tightening its de facto military occupation of impoverished black communities while letting social murder proliferate among the colonized population in general, both within U.S. borders and in Washington's external neo-colonies. Until that anti-colonial socialist revolutionary movement is built, and poor people of all colors unite behind it, the empire will continue to be able to wage war against its captives with impunity.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rainer Shea Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rainer Shea is writing articles that counter the propaganda of the capitalist/imperialist power establishment, and that help move us towards a socialist revolution. Donate to me on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=11988744

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

China is Saving the Uighurs From Jihadist Indoctrination

Do Americans Know How Close They Are To Dictatorship?

The coming U.S. regime change attempt in Bolivia

Counting down to civilization's collapse

As the American Empire Collapses, It Could Launch WW 3

The fall of the U.S. empire and the coming economic crash

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 