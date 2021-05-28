 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The imperialists project their own evils onto China amid fading U.S. hegemony

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   No comments
Author 510691
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Rainer Shea
Become a Fan
  (11 fans)

North Korean propaganda poster - Look! This is what US imperialism looks like
North Korean propaganda poster - Look! This is what US imperialism looks like
(Image by renaissancechambara from flickr)   Details   DMCA

The geopolitical bloc held together by colonization that's sloppily labeled itself "The West" slips ever deeper into a state of obvious moral bankruptcy. This bloc is standing by Israel as it massacres Palestinian civilians. It's been behind the paramilitarism and capitalist state repression in Colombia, where protesters have been getting massacred nightly and government helicopters have been shooting at civilians in broad daylight. It's facilitating the privatization of the war in Afghanistan, the worsening of the wars in Syria and Yemen, and the continuation of sanctions designed to kill civilians within countries like Iran and Venezuela.

This bloc's central country the United States is overseeing a perpetual expansion of what are effectively concentration camps for the migrants fleeing U.S.-backed neo-colonial dictatorships, and a growing stash of army-grade U.S. police weapons that are being used to brutalize nonwhites especially. As these victims of colonialism are subjected to ever-escalating state violence, the U.S. lower classes more broadly continue to be deprived of healthcare, food, shelter, or relief from their massive debt in the midst of a still-worsening depression that was created by the U.S. government's neoliberal policies.

It's for all of these reasons that the defenders of colonialism, capitalism, and imperialism must point their fingers at the countries that oppose "The West," mainly China, and accuse them of all the crimes that the imperialist bloc is committing. As the French philosopher Alain Badiou has assessed, this is the way the imperialists have long justified their atrocities:

A brutal state of affairs, profoundly inegalitarian--where all existence is evaluated in terms of money alone--is presented to us as ideal. To justify their conservatism, the partisans of the established order cannot really call it ideal or wonderful. So instead, they have decided to say that all the rest is horrible. Sure, they say, we may not live in a condition of perfect Goodness. But we're lucky that we don't live in the condition of Evil. Our democracy is not perfect. But it's better than the bloody dictatorships. Capitalism is unjust. But it's not criminal like Stalinism. We let millions of Africans die of AIDS, but we don't make racist nationalist declarations like Milosevic. We kill Iraqis with our airplanes, but we don't cut their throats with machetes like they do in Rwanda, etc.

Such rationalizations are absurd even if you accept that all of these characterizations about imperialism's rivals are true. A different government being more evil wouldn't negate the evils that one's own government is committing. But this justification's weakness is doubled by how these supposed foreign evils the imperialists point to are almost always fabricated.

As Michael Parenti has written about the shoddily sourced and often thematically inconsistent demonizations of Milosevic, "Milosevic's real sin was that he resisted the dismemberment of Yugoslavia and opposed a U.S. imposed hegemony. He also attempted to spare Yugoslavia the worst of the merciless privatizations and rollbacks that have afflicted other former communist countries." And "Stalinism," assuming it can even be considered an actual ideology, was only "criminal" in that it defied the dictates of the imperialists. Stalin himself has been scapegoated for every problem related to Soviet history, real or imagined, to the effect that he's become an avatar for bourgeois propaganda's dark caricature of communism.

This is a caricature that shows the inhabitants of the imperialist bloc a perfect reflection of their own dystopian society, and insists that it's a picture of the communist bogeyman instead of the reality they live within. Socialist China has become the perfect target for this manipulation approach, because its rise on the global stage has allowed the U.S. to project onto it both imperialism's internal oppression and imperialism's external aggressions. By this I mean that the imperialists are at the same time using shoddily researched "independent" reports to accuse China of the types of concentration camps that the U.S. actually has, and are using similarly dubious claims to accuse China of the types of global tyranny the U.S. perpetrates.

As great-power competition heats up, the latter type of projection is extending not just to imperialist myths about China's supposedly "neo-colonial" role in Africa, but to narratives about Washington-esque military belligerence.

"China is already coercing Japan, the Philippines, Indonesia, Vietnam, Australia, and others without the benefit of owning Taiwan," the Australian neoconservative think tank The Lowy Institute wrote this month, notably not providing any source for this assertion despite the rest of the report being abundant with citations. The report is titled Countering Chinese Adventurism In Taiwan, yet the report observes that a Chinese invasion of Taiwan would be detrimental and irrational, stating: "The PRC would likely suffer huge losses in the process and spend years pacifying Taiwan, militarily and politically; it would be depleted, not energised for further conquest." If such a decision would be so clearly counterproductive for China, why bring up the possibility of it happening and then implicate China in "adventurism" when it comes to Taiwan?

Because in the eyes of the imperialists, modern China's foreign policy represents the exact type of adventurist, unintentionally self-sabotaging military approach that the imperialist bloc has been engaging in since 9/11. Washington's reckless invasions of Afghanistan and Iraq, which were initially expected by U.S. foreign policy elites and pundits to be wildly successful, have depleted U.S. resources through military quagmires and created great political blowback for the U.S. amid shrinking international respect for Washington. Within our generation, the U.S. has made blunders worse than the one China would make by invading Taiwan, to the effect that U.S. hegemony has entered a death spiral. But this reality about the state of U.S. geopolitical influence, which has been quietly worrying U.S. foreign-policy elites in recent years, must be superimposed onto China.

This projection was made more direct than ever in a Foreign Policy article from March of this year, titled China Is Losing Influence--and That Makes It Dangerous, which supports its claim of a declining China by saying:

China still has some down-at-the-heel allies, such as Pakistan and North Korea, but it is increasingly isolated from the developed countries that alone can facilitate its continued economic growth. For China, that means trouble. Its promises are no longer taken seriously, and its propaganda falls on deaf ears. Many of its Belt and Road Initiative projects have ground to a halt. Virtually no one supports its nine-dash line in the South China Sea, and Western countries have been lining up to offer immigration pathways to professionals fleeing Hong Kong after Beijing's takeover last year. Many countries have banned China's Huawei and ZTE from their telecommunications networks. And India, Vietnam, Taiwan, South Korea, and Japan are all modernizing their armed forces in response to potential Chinese threats.

Such comforting words for the partisans of the established order that Badiou talked about. If history goes the way this article suggests it will, the PRC will ultimately collapse the same way the USSR did, the larger anti-U.S. alliance will fracture without a leader, and the Belt and Road Initiative's steps towards undoing the global wealth inequities created by Western neo-colonialism will be reversed. But this isn't the way things are actually heading.

After a slowdown for the Belt and Road Initiative (which the article's source says has happened because of the pandemic, not because of some rising Global South dislike for China), Hungary recently embraced the Initiative. This has prompted the Sinophobic Epoch Times to frantically pivot the propaganda narrative towards human rights by declaring: "Hungary Embraces China's Belt & Road, Undermining Efforts to Curtail Human Rights Abuses." The article's claim that "virtually no one" is supporting China's South China Sea maneuvers ignores how Cambodia and Laos support the nine-dash line, and how several other countries in the region like Thailand and Singapore have taken neutral positions (which serve to help the cause of the pro-nine-dash line countries) rather than joining in on Washington's campaign to undermine Chinese interests. The Hong Kong immigration pathways the imperialist powers have set up, which exist for cynical propaganda purposes, haven't stopped China from successfully suppressing the violent right-wing protests the imperialists recently whipped up in Hong Kong.

The Chinese telecommunications bans and anti-Chinese military buildup the article mentions have come too late to stop the ongoing decline of U.S. imperialism, which will soon manifest in a dollar crash that forces Washington to withdraw many of its troops worldwide. They also aren't able to stop the ongoing expansion of Sino-Russian influence in places like southwest Asia, where the U.S. is already being forced to privatize the Afghanistan war in a desperate attempt at retaining control there amidst looming American retreat. In reality, the U.S. is the one that's stuck in a downward spiral of declining global power and dangerous military reactions, and its geopolitical bloc is the one that's increasingly isolated.

As the contradictions of empire continue coming to a head, it will increasingly also be the case that Washington can't fulfill its promises, and that its propaganda narratives will fall on deaf ears.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Rainer Shea Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Rainer Shea is writing articles that counter the propaganda of the capitalist/imperialist power establishment, and that help move us towards a socialist revolution. Donate to me on Patreon here: https://www.patreon.com/user?u=11988744

Related Topic(s): ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

China is Saving the Uighurs From Jihadist Indoctrination

Do Americans Know How Close They Are To Dictatorship?

The coming U.S. regime change attempt in Bolivia

Counting down to civilization's collapse

As the American Empire Collapses, It Could Launch WW 3

The fall of the U.S. empire and the coming economic crash

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 