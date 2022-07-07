 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
OpEdNews Op Eds    H2'ed 7/7/22

The ideology of Christian nationalism

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)   No comments
Author 47089
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Robert Reich
Become a Fan
  (130 fans)

Reprinted from robertreich.substack.com

The Republican Party: God, guns, forced birth, and strongmen The ideology of Christian nationalism

The link is tightening between America's move toward theocracy and its slide toward autocracy.


(Image by Robert Reich)   Details   DMCA

It is important to understand these connections. The Supreme Court's overturning of Roe, its expanded reading of the Second Amendment, and its eagerness to elevate religious freedom over the Constitution's guarantee against established religion come from the same cloth as Republican state legislative attacks on democracy, the GOP's fealty to Trump's Big Lie, and white supremacy.

At the Faith & Freedom Coalition's "Road to Majority" conference in Nashville last month, speakers explicitly embraced the theology of "Dominionism"-- the idea that "right-thinking" Christians have a biblically derived mandate to take control of all aspects of government and society.

Trump's keynote at the conference made the connections explicit. He warn ed that the "radical Left" is "trying to destroy organized religion" and "trying to shred our Constitution," and continued: "The greatest danger to America is not our enemies from the outside, as powerful as they may be. The greatest danger to America is the destruction of our nation from the people from within. And you know the people I'm talking about."

Other speakers labeled Democrats "evil," "tyrannical" and "the enemy within," and charged that Democrats were engaged in "a war against the truth." Senator Rick Scott of Florida predicted"the backlash is coming. Just mount up and ride to the sounds of the guns, and they are all over this country. It is time to take this country back." Lt. Gov. Mark Robinson of North Carolina (the state's first Black lieutenant governor and a virulent critic of so-called "critical race theory") said he expected "a pitched battle to literally save this nation." Referencing a passage from Ephesians that Christian nationalists often use to signal their militancy, Robinson added, "I don't know about you, but I got my pack on, I got my boots on, I got my helmet on, I've got on the whole armor."

The connections between these strands of rightwing ideology are growing clearer and louder "- theocratic Christianity, gun violence, the subjugation of women through forced birth, and strongman authoritarianism. Christian nationalism now taking over the Republican Party envisions vigilante justice -- "good guys with guns," neighbors eavesdropping on neighbors, and action to stop what they call "abortion trafficking" "- women crossing state lines to access legal abortions. Widespread access to guns is essential to keep everyone under control, suppress protests, and fuel fear.

To call this a "culture" war is to understate its true meaning and potential danger. Those of us who still believe in separating church and state, guarding reproductive rights, ensuring racial equality, ending gun violence, and protecting democracy must understand that much of the Republican Party now stands for the exact opposite of these values.

The funders and kingmakers of the Republican Party see all this for what it is: an effort to hold on to power in the face of massive demographic shifts: toward women (who now constitute 60 percent of all university enrollees, and therefore the future power structure) and people of color, and away from formal religion. Over the longer term, the Republican Party is doomed. In the meantime, with a rightwing majority on the Supreme Court, legislative majorities in states determined to suppress votes and dominate election machinery, an authoritarian strongman president waiting in the wings, and an ideology of Christian nationalism, the GOP will do what it can to hold on.

120

Next Page  1  |  2

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

Rate It | View Ratings

Robert Reich Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.

Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines

 
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEd News Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Trump Cornered

The Republican's Big Lies About Jobs (And Why Obama Must Repudiate Them)

Paul Ryan Still Doesn't Get It

What Mitt Romney Really Represents

What to Do About Disloyal Corporations

The Gas Wars

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEd News welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEd News rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 