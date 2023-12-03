The horror PR equation and the coming acceleration/conflagerration

PLEASE keep acting, forwarding, demonstrating, speaking out. It does make a difference.

The president of the Islamic University of Gaza Prof. Sufian Tayeh and his family were killed in Israeli bombing in North Gaza (Jabalya) 2 December 2023. I updated the detailed post on attacks on institution of higher education including the call that was signed by Prof. Sufian few days before he was killed: click here

Here are videos you won't see on western controlled media -Six residential towers leveled in Khan Younis click here -Where to go? Palestinians say nowhere safe as Israel resumes Gaza bombing click here -and this report: click here

Revealing latest Israeli poll even as the Israeli army is bombing residential buildings & killing hundreds of civilians daily: 72% of them are women and children, now one of every 200 Gazan Palestinian is killed 1 of every 70 is injured/debilitated, 80% of the population rendered homeless. The Israeli POLL shows 57.5% of Israeli Jews actually think the military is not using enough firepower while 36.6% said the military is using the right amount of firepower. 1.8% only thought the army is using too much firepower, and the rest were unsure. In otherwords, the poll results show 94% of Israeli Jews support the genocide and ethnic cleansing and a majority (57.5%) want it ACCELERATED. But they need not worry, their government found the trick: Israel weaponizes disease in the Gaza genocide. On Monday, the World Health Organization issued a dire warning: Even after the relentless Israeli bombing that has left over 20,000 Gazans dead or missing, the death toll from infectious disease in the period ahead is likely to be even higher. We will see more people dying from disease than from bombardment if we are not able to put back together this health system, Margaret Harris, a spokesperson for the WHO, said at a briefing in Geneva on Tuesday. More on this genocide by disease and starvation and lack of medicine at: click here

The public relations equation now supported by the US: Israel will continue its genocide both bombing of civilians and all their buidlings and denial of basic neccessities of life, unless Palestinian resistance forces release their captive Israeli soldiers (instead of listening to the families who asked Israel to go ahead and exchange all soldiers/people held for Palestinians in Israeli occupation gulags as the resistance has agreed to do weeks ago). Theis equation is for foreign audiences hoiping to buy Israel more time to continue its onslaught on Paestinians towards liquidating the Palestinian legitimate quest for freedom. . Negotiatins (for surrender of resistance) supposedly can continue while the genocide continues according to Israeli and US sources. Occupation forces continue denial of food, water, medicine, fuel and electricity to 2.3 million people with a destroyed healthcare system: 22 hospitals attacked and rendered out of service and others can offer only basic first aid and no electricity for most/fuel running out of the few remaining healthcare facilities. The Western media tells us that IF resistance forces release prisoners on Israeli/American conditions, pauses and miniscule humanitarian aid can come in (as it did during the week of a pause) and the death will continue from the diseases and exposure. Then Israel can resume cleansing Gaza to get the lucrative gas fields and get rid of the pesky population (which will be much smaller by then). Then Israel/US will turn to the Palestinians in the West Bank, Galilee etc and do the same (already started). However, the US/Israel are losing the PR stunts and losing control over events and there will be a regional or even a global war in which it is not the Palestinains alone who suffer (as we did for 75 years).

West Bank Situation: click here

It is not just weapons ($14 billion wort in two months) like white phosphorous, bunker buster bombs ( .youtube.com/watch?v=gq22aiv2uCI) but the US Military satellites over Gaza helping Israeli genocide (videos above show their uses) and preventing any regional country to interven to stop he genocide: tu.be/v898UDaKg9o [The US State Department is now working full time for Israel. Please ignore the feeble nonsense about "Israel assured us they will work to ensure protection of civilians" when they know Israel is targeting civilians with their weapons]

Kidnapping children .youtube.com/watch?v=Lxm6hV-E4Wc

Video of man whose farewell to his granddaughter touched people's hearts tu.be/UAipHoAOkZY

A 2007 revealing interview with ex-president Jimmy Carter on Democracy Now defending his book Peace not Apartheid you can just listen to the part starting at 14:55 click here [I differ with him on the lobby being legitimate: it is the only lobby not registered as a foreign lobby and John F Kennedy Jr was killed while trying to get the lobby to register per law as a foreign lobby]

For a bit of beauty in our garden and to see what keeps us sane, visit our Palestine Institute for Biodiversity and Sustainability facebook page .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH and come visit us (palestinenature.org) if you have a chance

Stay Human and keep Palestine alive

Mazin Qumsiyeh A bedouin in cyberspace, a villager at home Professor, Founder, and (volunteer) Director Palestine Museum of Natural History Palestine Institute of Biodiversity and Sustainability Bethlehem University Occupied Palestine siyeh.org estinenature.org facebook pages Personal .facebook.com/mazin.qumsiyeh.9 Institute .facebook.com/PIBS.PMNH