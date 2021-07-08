The happy ending (poem)

1 The mournful dog



(Morning)

There are the usual birds singing

From forest and meadow

And there is that half bark half moan

Of a dog who has been guarding

A hard-scrabble farm

All night

A few meadows away

Where no one is currently living

Just the dog and some animals

I usually hear this mournful sound at dusk

But also sometimes in the morning

Its job is to keep the hen-killing

Egg-stealing critters at bay

Which he or she does over and over and over

Being the good martyr that he is

But he can't keep his loneliness

And feeling of abandonment at bay





2 Is there a law being broken?





I feel for this dog

Is there a law being broken?

Should I call the Humane Society

Or the constable?

It's either that or tune out his misery

Which I've been managing to do pretty well

Until now

My heart is all dented these days like a tin can

That has been kicked down the road





3 The lonely wooden tower





My heart does its own moaning

As if watching from its lonely wooden tower

Leonard Cohen's description

Of Jesus' outpost

From which he observed all the misery in the world

But it's not just Jesus (and Leonard Cohen)

Many of us have hearts

That maintain that same vigil

Hearts that want to call for an intermission





4 Intermission





We can all meet in the lobby

And make small talk

Or duck into the restroom

Or stand outside and breathe some fresh air

Before we are chimed back into the theater

For the second act





5 The second act and finale





If this isn't a tragedy

We might reasonably hope

That things will get better

And maybe it will end well for the dog

And all the other unfairness and unhappiness

And misery of the world

Will be miraculously healed

Once everyone discovers

(As we are sure to)

That we can walk on the water

And perform other kinds of miracles

And in the finale all the poets will come down

From their lonely wooden towers

And all those who were drowning

In the second act

The seas will free them

And everyone will join hands

And bow deeply

For the standing ovation

And even the dog will come out

Wagging his tail

For the curtain call

And one of the actors will

Decorate him with extravagant flowers

And we will make our way

Out of the theater dazzled

By how special we are

In our own eyes

