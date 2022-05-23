The great intervention

Have you dreamed of an animal

Trying to break into your home?

Trying to get to you?

Maybe you are hiding,

Or just worried that if the animal (or animals) move in

You will have to move out

Into the woods

Into a wilder Dreaming.



If you have had this dream

It is a big dream.

It means we are in big trouble.



It means the way we live

Has upset the balance

And the animals are taking action.



It means that soon

If the animals fail to turn us out,

Then the storm will try,

The wind and water

And the fire too,

They will all do their best

To flush us out,

To shake us out

To oust us from

The karmic backwater

Of our soured Dreaming.



The bandwidth of our mindset

Has become the world's undoing.

It was always their undoing.

It was always driving

A wedge between us,



Can we blame them for intervening?



The lion, the weed and the salamander,

The bug and the spider and the snake

Even the virus -

They got together and there was consensus:

Things have gotten out of hand.

Even the mountain said

Count me in!

If they need a volcano or an earthquake

To rouse them from their

Dreamless torpor

I will happily shake their buildings to rubble.

It would be a pleasure

To watch them run outside

Barefoot,

With their eyes wide open.



Then the barnacle spoke up:

Give Ocean a chance.

Ocean is sick of their abusive ways.

Let her send a cleansing wave

To do the job.

And everyone agreed, like I said,



The racoon and the butterfly,

The barnacle and the moss,

There was universal accord.



But someone said,

But who should go first?

Who will try to rouse them out

Out of hiding

From this truth

That has brought us

To such a crossroad?



I will go, said bear,

I have power, I have medicine,

I have visited their dreaming

Through the ages.

They have hunted me since time immemorial,

Driven me into remote hiding,

Where mountain lion bides her time.

And out of remote hiding.

I will go.

When they see me in their streets

Or foraging in their garbage,

In their blood they will know

That I am there for a sacred reason.



Let me go, said cougar.

If they see me

They will stop whatever they are doing.

They will stare,

Just like when the ground shakes;

They will cower.

Let me be the omen

Of our intervention.



How about me? said deer.

It's I who should go.

Let me be the one

To shatter their illusion.

I know you probably don't think

I have it in me

To crash their party

But I can!

Because of them

I am always running these days.

I will shatter their dreamless bubble.

Let me be the catalyst of their awakening!

Even if I have to jump through their window

I will make the sacrifice.

I have nothing to lose.



And so it was.



Hummingbird, tic and bat,

They found their way in

To the wonder and chagrin

Of those can-fed deadbeats, dog and cat.

