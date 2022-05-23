 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Life Arts    H4'ed 5/23/22

The great intervention

By       (Page 1 of 1 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 86636
Message Gary Lindorff
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)

Have you dreamed of an animal
Trying to break into your home?
Trying to get to you?
Maybe you are hiding,
Or just worried that if the animal (or animals) move in
You will have to move out
Into the woods
Into a wilder Dreaming.

If you have had this dream
It is a big dream.
It means we are in big trouble.

It means the way we live
Has upset the balance
And the animals are taking action.

It means that soon
If the animals fail to turn us out,
Then the storm will try,
The wind and water
And the fire too,
They will all do their best
To flush us out,
To shake us out
To oust us from
The karmic backwater
Of our soured Dreaming.

The bandwidth of our mindset
Has become the world's undoing.
It was always their undoing.
It was always driving
A wedge between us,

Can we blame them for intervening?

The lion, the weed and the salamander,
The bug and the spider and the snake
Even the virus -
They got together and there was consensus:
Things have gotten out of hand.
Even the mountain said
Count me in!
If they need a volcano or an earthquake
To rouse them from their
Dreamless torpor
I will happily shake their buildings to rubble.
It would be a pleasure
To watch them run outside
Barefoot,
With their eyes wide open.

Then the barnacle spoke up:
Give Ocean a chance.
Ocean is sick of their abusive ways.
Let her send a cleansing wave
To do the job.
And everyone agreed, like I said,

The racoon and the butterfly,
The barnacle and the moss,
There was universal accord.

But someone said,
But who should go first?
Who will try to rouse them out
Out of hiding
From this truth
That has brought us
To such a crossroad?

I will go, said bear,
I have power, I have medicine,
I have visited their dreaming
Through the ages.
They have hunted me since time immemorial,
Driven me into remote hiding,
Where mountain lion bides her time.
And out of remote hiding.
I will go.
When they see me in their streets
Or foraging in their garbage,
In their blood they will know
That I am there for a sacred reason.

Let me go, said cougar.
If they see me
They will stop whatever they are doing.
They will stare,
Just like when the ground shakes;
They will cower.
Let me be the omen
Of our intervention.

How about me? said deer.
It's I who should go.
Let me be the one
To shatter their illusion.
I know you probably don't think
I have it in me
To crash their party
But I can!
Because of them
I am always running these days.
I will shatter their dreamless bubble.
Let me be the catalyst of their awakening!
Even if I have to jump through their window
I will make the sacrifice.
I have nothing to lose.

And so it was.

Hummingbird, tic and bat,
They found their way in
To the wonder and chagrin
Of those can-fed deadbeats, dog and cat.

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Gary Lindorff Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music" Over the last few years he has begun calling (more...)
 

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

We must be more than prophets -- a prose poem

Your conscience

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password
Show Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 