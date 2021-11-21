The frozen shark of climate change (a sonnet)

The frozen shark of climate change made of trash

Reminds us that our brains are relatively dead.

Anyone with a new Idea? We pay cash.

But frankly, I'm done scratching my bald head.

Nothing new under the sun . . .

Just recycled plastic ideas, #1, 6 and 7

Nothing like a revolutionary vision,

But I guarantee you, no one here is going to heaven.

But if someone doesn't take down that damn shark

I will probably keep posting but will change my name

So I can focus on my bite and less my bark,

From ennui, my revolutionary spirit to reclaim,

Try to write more like Charles Baudelaire

Who saw crystal-clearly through the darkening air.