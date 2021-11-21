The frozen shark of climate change (a sonnet)

The frozen shark of climate change made of trash
Reminds us that our brains are relatively dead.
Anyone with a new Idea? We pay cash.
But frankly, I'm done scratching my bald head.
Nothing new under the sun . . .
Just recycled plastic ideas, #1, 6 and 7
Nothing like a revolutionary vision,
But I guarantee you, no one here is going to heaven.
But if someone doesn't take down that damn shark
I will probably keep posting but will change my name
So I can focus on my bite and less my bark,
From ennui, my revolutionary spirit to reclaim,
Try to write more like Charles Baudelaire
Who saw crystal-clearly through the darkening air.