The flowers in the bowl

The flowers are in the bowl
Because they caught on the mower
I felt bad for them
And placed them in the bowl
In a little water
This world is going to hell
He said I know listen read this
Don't go to hell I said
Too late he said
After I read what he said
You write too many words
I don't like all your words
f*ck you what kind of friend would say that
Pitiful I thought so that's it?
And I looked at the flowers
In the little bowl and thought
I thought about life and
Friendship and how fragile
We all are and then
I had to think about something else
And now I'm not sure what to think