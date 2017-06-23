

essence of evil

Well, that's what Republicans in the Congress intend to do with their proposed plan. The Senate GOP supposedly was going to come up a far better plan than the one that had been developed in the House; but what its leadership just presented is a disaster and an insult to the people of this country.

It destroys Obamacare and replaces it with a plan that, based on preliminary estimates by the CBO and other experts on this issue, removes the medical coverage of up to 23 million Americans, defunds Planned Parenthood and gives the richest Americans $600 billion in tax cuts and concessions. The details of the plan are contained in this article.

What Republicans are doing should be considered as an act of treachery. And Trump supporters who fully support this monstrous Republican plan, together with others Americans with no particular party affiliation are, unquestionably, complicit in this act of evil.

Moderate Republicans who fully realize what their cohorts are doing need to follow their consciences, think about the principles of morality and ethics, and totally refuse to support this proposed legislation. They should demand that a far better plan, designed to provide effective healthcare, is developed, no matter how long it takes.

There is no question but that the Republicans are determined to ram this plan through the Congress. So it's time for Democrats to "Get off the schneid" and take this matter and its terrible ramifications directly to the American people.

Here is what must happen;

*Democrats, with the 2018 national elections rapidly approaching, need to shift their organizing efforts into high gear. They have to stop their current wasteful efforts to simply criticize Congressional Republicans and, instead, turn their attention to what should be their #1 objective; to, in this next election, generate one of the greatest Democratic and independent voter turnouts in U.S. history.

They need to motivate their entire support group, with a great deal of concentration given to two powerful voting blocs, African Americans and Hispanics, neither of which has been very eager to go to the polls in recent times.

They also need to get their lawyers to identify the areas of this country where Republicans are known to be using devious tactics to suppress voter turnout, especially involving African Americans and Hispanics. Republicans use this rotten tactic to win key elections across America; and they must be stopped.

*Secondly, the people of America have to understand that this country is in a state of governmental chaos, heading for a Constitutional crisis if Trump and the GOP establish a powerful, unbreakable control. They must listen to the messages coming from the Democrat organizers and respond to this need to turn out and vote as never before.

It's time that they fully see the great dangers present in this deteriorating situation and be motivated to remove as many of these Republican obstructionists as possible from this Congress in 2018; and then begin laying the groundwork for doing the same to Trump in 2020.

Democrats have been given a brilliant opportunity to send the Republicans racing down the road to political irrelevance. That opportunity has just been handed to them on a silver platter as the leadership of the GOP is about ready to stick its neck into a noose of its own making.

Republicans have been working feverishly in secret sessions to take down Obamacare rather than doing the right thing by improving it. While this program certainly has its faults and shortcomings, they can be fixed and there is no need to destroy the entire program.

How can these Republicans be so cruel and heartless? It's simply a part of their nature. They possess these characteristics of a sociopath; a distinct lack of conscience, lack of empathy, no remorse, no guilt or shame. They are incapable of understanding the emotional damage they inflict on others because of their actions.

Shouldn't they be concerned about feeling the anger and wrath of the people for these actions? Yes, one might think so. But these arrogant, brazen politicians have no such fear. They look upon that sizable group of zealous Trump and GOP supporters as a herd of cattle that can be easily manipulated; and they are right. And as for the rest of the majority of other Americans who aren't ardent Trump supporters? They see them as being no more than Sheeple, a combination of sheep and cattle.

