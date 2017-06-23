Refresh  

Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds

The essence of evil; Republicans' treachery against their fellow Americans

michael payne
      (Page 1 of 2 pages)
opednews.com Headlined to H2 6/23/17

Author 23439
essence of evil
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)
What kind of evil-minded individuals would even think about committing such a shameful, detestable act that will bring great harm, suffering and distress upon many millions of Americans; that is, to take away their medical coverage?

Well, that's what Republicans in the Congress intend to do with their proposed plan. The Senate GOP supposedly was going to come up a far better plan than the one that had been developed in the House; but what its leadership just presented is a disaster and an insult to the people of this country.

It destroys Obamacare and replaces it with a plan that, based on preliminary estimates by the CBO and other experts on this issue, removes the medical coverage of up to 23 million Americans, defunds Planned Parenthood and gives the richest Americans $600 billion in tax cuts and concessions. The details of the plan are contained in this article.

What Republicans are doing should be considered as an act of treachery. And Trump supporters who fully support this monstrous Republican plan, together with others Americans with no particular party affiliation are, unquestionably, complicit in this act of evil.

Moderate Republicans who fully realize what their cohorts are doing need to follow their consciences, think about the principles of morality and ethics, and totally refuse to support this proposed legislation. They should demand that a far better plan, designed to provide effective healthcare, is developed, no matter how long it takes.

There is no question but that the Republicans are determined to ram this plan through the Congress. So it's time for Democrats to "Get off the schneid" and take this matter and its terrible ramifications directly to the American people.

Here is what must happen;

*Democrats, with the 2018 national elections rapidly approaching, need to shift their organizing efforts into high gear. They have to stop their current wasteful efforts to simply criticize Congressional Republicans and, instead, turn their attention to what should be their #1 objective; to, in this next election, generate one of the greatest Democratic and independent voter turnouts in U.S. history.

They need to motivate their entire support group, with a great deal of concentration given to two powerful voting blocs, African Americans and Hispanics, neither of which has been very eager to go to the polls in recent times.

They also need to get their lawyers to identify the areas of this country where Republicans are known to be using devious tactics to suppress voter turnout, especially involving African Americans and Hispanics. Republicans use this rotten tactic to win key elections across America; and they must be stopped.

*Secondly, the people of America have to understand that this country is in a state of governmental chaos, heading for a Constitutional crisis if Trump and the GOP establish a powerful, unbreakable control. They must listen to the messages coming from the Democrat organizers and respond to this need to turn out and vote as never before.

It's time that they fully see the great dangers present in this deteriorating situation and be motivated to remove as many of these Republican obstructionists as possible from this Congress in 2018; and then begin laying the groundwork for doing the same to Trump in 2020.

Democrats have been given a brilliant opportunity to send the Republicans racing down the road to political irrelevance. That opportunity has just been handed to them on a silver platter as the leadership of the GOP is about ready to stick its neck into a noose of its own making.

Republicans have been working feverishly in secret sessions to take down Obamacare rather than doing the right thing by improving it. While this program certainly has its faults and shortcomings, they can be fixed and there is no need to destroy the entire program.

How can these Republicans be so cruel and heartless? It's simply a part of their nature. They possess these characteristics of a sociopath; a distinct lack of conscience, lack of empathy, no remorse, no guilt or shame. They are incapable of understanding the emotional damage they inflict on others because of their actions.

Shouldn't they be concerned about feeling the anger and wrath of the people for these actions? Yes, one might think so. But these arrogant, brazen politicians have no such fear. They look upon that sizable group of zealous Trump and GOP supporters as a herd of cattle that can be easily manipulated; and they are right. And as for the rest of the majority of other Americans who aren't ardent Trump supporters? They see them as being no more than Sheeple, a combination of sheep and cattle.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Michael Payne is an independent, progressive activist. His writings deal with social, economic, political and foreign policy issues.
 

The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

michael payne

Author 23439

(Member since Oct 2, 2008), 82 fans, 416 articles, 1966 comments


Submitted on Friday, Jun 23, 2017 at 3:58:18 PM

dale ruff

Author 95661

(Member since Sep 14, 2014), 13 fans, 117 articles, 5405 comments, 1 diaries


Michael, your common sense approach is rare and necessary today when so many on the left spend their energy attacking the party out of power, which only benefits the party in power.


You also improve on trashing the Democrats by urging them to get moving on opposing the Republican plan to trash programs that benefit the People.


Those trashing the Democrats are either alt-right zealots or misguided liberals thinking that by weakening the only organized opposition to the Republicans, they are improving the situation.

80% of Democrats in Congress have a lifetime voting record of over 90% on progressive issues. Republicans have next to zero on this score.


Thank you for offering an alternative plan which is both sane and potentially effective. Those who are saying that the Democratic Party is totally useless and corrupt are only ensuring political suicide for the progressive movement at a time when it is supported by a a majority of Americans. To declare the only possible opposition unsupportable is to be complicit in the evil you describe.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 23, 2017 at 6:09:48 PM

Paul Roden

Author 2759
Editor

(Member since Sep 15, 2006), 6 fans, 5 articles, 1 quicklinks, 289 comments


The Democrats in both the Senate and the House should follow the lead of Representative John Lewis in the House of Representatives in the Congress in his sit-in over the lack of action on gun safety. When the Republicans shut off the lights and the cameras for C-SPAN, they used their cellphones and Periscope to keep the video steam going. That is the kind of leadership and action we need to see in the Congress. When the Republicans don't listen to or respond to the will of the people, shut the system down. After all that is what it says in the Declaration of Independence, "it is the inherent right of the people to alter or abolish their form of government." If the government doesn't meet our needs, "we, the people" need to "alter or abolish" the government. It is time for Democrats to lead the revolt and resistance, or get out of the way.

Submitted on Friday, Jun 23, 2017 at 7:20:02 PM

