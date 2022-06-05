The end of normal is almost here

It is men who make war and it is men who believe that is normal.
"The condition of alienation,
of being asleep,
of being unconscious,
of being out of one's mind,
is the condition of the normal man.
Society highly values its normal man.
It educates children
to lose themselves
and to become absurd,
and thus to be normal.
Normal men (continues Laing) have killed
perhaps 100,000,000
of their fellow normal men
in the last fifty years.
To imagine that God approves of this.
Is normal."
To be elected you must be normal.
To be a teacher you must be normal
Unless you want to teach
against the grain,
Teach children to find themselves
And to value being taken seriously.
You must be conditioned
to be normal.
You must be brain-washed
To be so confused, so lost.
so absurd as to believe
that your life makes sense
when the world is being destroyed
by other normal people.
This body's heart is simply
not big enough
to forgive the
cumulative inhumanity
of normalcy.
You don't know what you're doing!
And you certainly don't know
what I am doing!
Do you see that long cloud
On the horizon?
That is not a normal cloud.
It is not
a cloud at all.
It is the end
of normal.
.........................
I encountered the quote from R.D. Laing's The Politics of Experience in John Hawkin's OpEd post,"Save the Children -- of America now."