The end of normal is almost here

It is men who make war and it is men who believe that is normal.

"The condition of alienation,

of being asleep,

of being unconscious,

of being out of one's mind,

is the condition of the normal man.



Society highly values its normal man.

It educates children

to lose themselves

and to become absurd,

and thus to be normal.



Normal men (continues Laing) have killed

perhaps 100,000,000

of their fellow normal men

in the last fifty years.

To imagine that God approves of this.



Is normal."

To be elected you must be normal.

To be a teacher you must be normal

Unless you want to teach

against the grain,



Teach children to find themselves

And to value being taken seriously.

You must be conditioned

to be normal.

You must be brain-washed



To be so confused, so lost.

so absurd as to believe

that your life makes sense

when the world is being destroyed

by other normal people.



This body's heart is simply

not big enough

to forgive the

cumulative inhumanity

of normalcy.



You don't know what you're doing!

And you certainly don't know

what I am doing!

Do you see that long cloud

On the horizon?



That is not a normal cloud.

It is not

a cloud at all.

It is the end

of normal.



.........................

I encountered the quote from R.D. Laing's The Politics of Experience in John Hawkin's OpEd post,"Save the Children -- of America now."