The election of Biden could result in the US returning to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran



Biden on Iran: 'This is a Good Deal' Speaking to Jewish leaders in Florida, Vice President Joe Biden spelled out his support for a nuclear deal with Iran, telling the group, .This is a good deal.

Sometimes there's a revelation that wasn't considered yet when discovered is quite important.

The revelation:

The election of Joe Biden could result in the US returning to the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

After all Biden was vice president under Obama who signed the deal along with Britain, France, Russia, China and Germany, the P5 +1 and Iran.

Of course Trump reneged on the deal in May 2018 while all the other signees wanted to save it. They've attempted various means to save it yet thus far unsuccessful.

Iran meanwhile has gone beyond certain measures contained in the deal, particularly the limits on enriching uranium, still not weapons grade, but a substantial increase never the less.

Iran considers it their right to increase the enrichment levels as the deal no longer exists.

Then consider the following:

Soon after reneging on the deal Trump re-installed the economic sanctions on Iran that existed prior to the 2015 deal.

Then there was the January 3rd missile assassination of Iranian Major General Qassim Suleimani ordered by Trump outside the Baghdad airport where the general was traveling.

