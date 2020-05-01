 
 
The economic collapse is going to get a lot worse. Don't expect your life to return to normal.

The United States and the other core imperialist countries haven't had socialist revolutions because the masses within them have been kept complacent. They've directly or indirectly benefited from the exploitation of colonized peoples, enjoying relative economic advantages despite their being subordinate to the capitalist class. Even as inequality has increased in the last generation or so, this has let the system keep them from taking action. They've been told that they need to be loyal to their country, that they can get ahead if they try, that capitalism gives them a better lifestyle than socialism would.

What happens when the comforts of the American people are taken away? As the country passes into the greatest economic unraveling in a century, the system is being confronted with the possibility that a consciousness shift will happen.

To create this shift, we'll need to accept that the system isn't going to take us out of our hardship. We won't get back the decades-low official unemployment levels from earlier this year, or the relative prosperity of the 1990s, or the large American middle class of the mid-20th century. Our living standards, which have been declining for decades under neoliberalism, are going to keep going down.

This is why the Trump White House is still trying to convince people that things will turn around, claiming that the economy will recover rapidly after the quarantines end. In reality, this is far from the worst that conditions will get, and right now they're far worse than the government admits they are. Around forty million Americans are unemployed, which is almost double the official figure. This makes the nationwide unemployment rate well over 20%, which represents a tipping point for the death of the economy.

In an environment where small businesses are getting rapidly trapped in liquidation and bankruptcy, local business owners are largely not going to revive their operations. And the big companies that have laid off many of their workers largely aren't going to hire those workers back, simply for the reason that they can greatly cut down on costs by hiring far fewer workers than they did before the virus. If they can keep their operations going now, they'll be able to continue with this arrangement.

The owners of these big corporate monopolies are pretty much the only ones who will come out of this crisis richer. The workers and the growing masses of unemployed people will be left with nothing but a band-aid stimulus check, and whatever social services they can gain will no doubt be cut by a government that's eager to impose more austerity. The tech companies that have won out from the pandemic need to maintain a relatively tiny workforce to continue functioning, meaning tens of millions of people will remain out of work so that the CEOs of companies like Google and Amazon can maximize profits.

In this restructured version of neoliberalism, those lucky enough to find work will more likely than before have to participate in the "gig economy." Service jobs like home delivery and housecleaning, the remaining retail jobs, and other lower-wage work opportunities will become more normalized. The alternatives to these things will be homelessness, a criminal lifestyle, or a desperate attempt to live off of welfare.

This situation has already become the reality for at least half of the country's population, since around 50% of Americans are poor by the modern definition. But as the factors for economic collapse converge, the record household debt that these lower class Americans have accumulated will become even less manageable. There won't come a time when the opportunities from before the crash reappear for these struggling households, because a depression has come that will likely extend beyond the 2020s.

Big tech has consolidated the job market. Deglobalization is making for a post-pandemic outcome where commerce and trade will be more tightly restricted. A new housing bubble is taking effect, exacerbated by a repeat of the disastrous financial lending schemes that produced the last crash. These crises are creating more developments that will harm the economy long-term, like a collapse in prices for oil and other major industrial commodities, a risk of mass defaults and bankruptcies because of unsustainable mass household debt, and a massive increase in fiscal deficits.

It's all leading to capitalist societies finding themselves in poverty and disrepair when they confront the crisis that will come from climate change: rising sea levels, intensifying storms, heat waves, severe droughts, abnormal fires, increasing agricultural dysfunctionality, food chain collapses, viruses that are intensified by the shifts in the weather and the degradation of ecosystems. These things aren't five or ten years in the future, they're present right now, and they're impacting us more all the time. The system isn't going to save us from these things. It will use the military to try to maintain order, leave us to fend for ourselves, and let the rich retreat to their secluded doomsday shelters near the poles or in the American heartland.

This is the role the system has given you as a lower class person: a statistic, one thay can either end up as a servant for the upper class or become another liability to be cast aside. The capitalist class doesn't care what happens to you; they've been crunching the numbers about how many of you will die from Covid-19 if they reopen the economy early. And they'll take the same approach when the question becomes how many of you will die if left without aid during the climate crisis. You're only useful to them as far as you can increase their profits. Otherwise you're completely dispensable.

If this sounds sad, remember that it's a reality which colonized and Third World people have had to face for centuries. Gazans have long been surrounded by poverty and state violence, Chileans have been living under extreme economic inequality since the U.S.-installed Pinochet dictatorship did its damage, and indigenous peoples on several continents have been experiencing genocide for generations. Naturally, these victims of colonialism and imperialism have long been much more engaged in revolutionary struggle than First Worlders have, and in numerous countries they've installed socialist or anti-colonial governments. We'll need to reach their level of commitment in order to win our own battle for liberation.

Like the colonized and exploited peoples of Cuba did before they carried out a socialist revolution, we have to build a mass movement that can bring down the capitalist state. We must expand organizations which have the goals of decolonizing America and creating a socialist worker-run democracy. We mudt organize within our communities towards carrying out out civil disobedience and equipping revolutionaries for combat. We must abandon the colonial chauvinist, pro-bourgeois ideas that kept us tethered to the system, then take example from past Marxist-Leninists in how to take the system down.

And to abandon these ideas, we'll first need to give up hope that we stand something to gain by being loyal to our country or defending capitalism. The material rewards that we've enjoyed from participating in the system are disappearing, and being replaced with a new reality that resembles the Third World. Don't hesitate to disobey the system's rules, because the system has nothing to offer you in return for your compliance.

Rainer Shea is writing articles that counter the propaganda of the capitalist/imperialist power establishment, and that help move us towards a socialist revolution.

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Derryl Hermanutz

The opportunity to resist - or willingly submit to - continued exploitation as a conquered people, is going to come sooner rather than later. When Americans are told they must submit to having a witch's brew of toxins injected into their family's bloodstream to vaccinate everyone against The Pandemic!!!, people will either be injected with the poisons, or they will refuse. People will either believe Bill Gates and Big Pharma are promoting "public health"; or they will stop believing in lying propaganda that is a fear-based campaign to sell vaccines and population control; and they will open their eyes and open their minds and stop believing everything they are told by their colonial overlords.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 2:31:34 PM

David Watts

Brand new mini-documentary We're Living in 12 Monkeys was released just recently by Truthstream Media and outlines the agenda that is unfolding from the coronavirus hysteria. The full New World Order agenda of complete control over humanity is in play.

Dot10: Are you thinking, "This too shall pass?" Think again. "We are not going back to normal."

A few Notes from the video in the article:

"We all want things to go back to normal quickly. But what most of us have probably not yet realized - yet will soon - is that things won't go back to normal after a few weeks, or even a few months. Some things never will." ". . . how draconian do social restrictions need to be?"

With the headlines constantly flooding in an information overload as this whole scene plays out, it has been difficult just to keep up with events, but alas, a narrative IS emerging.

If we could choose one word for it, we would choose "coordinated". All these emergencies and viral situations certainly appear to be playing into a previously discussed program which would rapidly - and perhaps - irrevocably change society forever.

We are slowly realizing like a creeping horror this is what we've been reporting on all these years and didn't know it. So many agendas coming together under one giant umbrella.

Any number of agendas and conspiracies are getting wrapped up in what appears to be a real Godfather "finishing all the family business" moment. This is a major move the likes of which we have never seen, and even the aftermath of 9/11 may stand in pale comparison to the change now being attempted.

As this MIT Technology Review article boldly proclaims, "We're not going back to normal" - Last time they used that kind of talk? After 9/11 when they said "this is the new normal." Instead, works are underway to require even more surveillance and tech-authorization for anything and everything, even controlling for our very right to go into public, and into businesses, attend events and more in the future.

"We're not going back to normal." "Social distancing is here to stay for much longer than a few weeks. It will upend our way of life, in some ways forever."

Chart that goes through the end of 2021 -- Rise and fall and rise and fall, time after time in social distancing "to keep the pandemic in check." After you go through enough rounds of this you are going to be conditioned. This is a conditioning schedule.

"This is not a temporary disruption. It's the start of a completely different way of life."

People will adapt and accept such measures, much as we've adapted to increasingly stringent airport security screenings in the wake of terrorist attacks. The intrusive surveillance will be considered a small price to pay for the basic freedom to be with other people.

We'll see an explosion of new services in what's already been dubbed "shut-in-economy." One can wax hopeful about the way some habits might change - less carbon-burning travel, more local supply chains, more walking and biking. (Right out of Agenda 21! / Agenda 2030)

"In May of 2016, at the United Nations Headquarters in NY, an alliance of governments, non-profits, academia, over 150 private sector companies and 11 United Nations agencies collaborated on how to provide a unique digital identity to everyone on the planet! (ID2020!)

Refugees from war-torn countries first thing they have to do to get food and shelter is they have to enroll in digital ID program. (ID2020!)

Article in MarketWatch - Silicon Valley's final frontier for payments: 'The neoliberal takeover of the human body.' "Ditching credit cards for facial recognition removes the last physical barrier between our bodies and Corporate America."

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4:53:18 PM

Nels Wight

Reply to David Watts:   New Content

Great Scott, you buoy me up. Perhaps you could just beam me up now.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 8:19:01 PM

David Watts

Reply to Nels Wight:   New Content

Wish I could Nels, but it's been a while and I'm out of practice.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 5:30:12 PM

Nels Wight

Reply to David Watts:   New Content

Aww ,modesty becomes you.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 8:35:08 PM

David Wieland

Reply to David Watts:   New Content

The pandemic responses don't seem all that coordinated to me, seeing as how they have varied in nature and timing. But most have adopted the Chinese model of lock-down to a large extent, suggesting groupthink more than coordination -- and an over-reliance on modelling, which should never dictate policy.

Submitted on Sunday, May 3, 2020 at 4:01:10 AM

Thomas Brown

The dilema becomes more self evident by the day. Information like this helps clarify the reality and gain consensus about the dilema so we can finally break free of the grip of savage capitalism of which I'm more and more concerned may never be possible because it is far too along to stop. The eliten control may not care what happens as long as they maintain power and grow their wealth. It could be fun to watch the final stages of complete collapse as the elites start to turn on each other . The only way out of this which no one talks about at least in the mainstream where most of us live, is also a dull subject. It is systemic and involves the democratization of money itself. Most of us don't understand the current system which is fully dysfunctional and destructive in its current form purposely designed by an elite power base. Banks create money. Its more complex than that but is the bottom line. Banks are private entities. Money is/should be a public function in that it is the life blood of existence. In the future there may be better forms of understanding value but right now it is money that governs every part of civilztion and the direction it takes: toward sustainable or toward destruction. Right now banks make those decisions based on making profit and not on what is best for civiliztion , our country, its people. In a democratic cicilization that decision should be made democratically by a combonation of the people and and representative government of only human people representing human people. A few base rules are needed such as all we do should support sustainability and full benefits of modernity to every human being that also follow the rules of sustainablity. The base line for every citizen needs to be adequate, comfortable housing. Necessay transportaion. Equal and advanced education for all for life as needed and desired. No person , no matter the situation will be without adequate healthy sustainence and highest level heathcare available anywhere and it all can be done with a few simple rules but mostly a different system of value calculation and circulation of money directly to all citizens instead of banks. People then along with rules we all agree to by our democratically installed government and The 2 mechanisms will determin the direction of the country and establish a free and fair market place that promotes peoples dreams, innovations without outsizing the market place over people. Currently the market is considered 'God' by the current elites with all its savagery as Pope John Paul II said over and over to every U S President that served while he was pope. Detas obciously need worked out but the basic premises are thekey to this. Good luck to us all trying to get there. It is vitally important to understand that this underlying system which most people understand to be some kind of system like gravity that can't be modified can and shoud in fact be changed to align with our base values forged in democracy truth fairness and love. Governments , contrary to popular belief are not the most powerful governing force The monetary financial system is the most poerful governing force ever devised. It is man made just as markets are man made and we can govern the metjods they operate under in order to continually adjust them to the needs of long term objectives of peace, substance and equality for all.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 4:53:49 PM

shad williams

Nicely sourced with a simmering beneath the surface potential for revolutionary action to destroy the murderous, thieving elites.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5:15:36 PM

Lance Ciepiela

The job loss tsunami continues to roll on, and at this point a total of 30.3 million Americans have filed new claims for unemployment benefits over the past six weeks. #DebtFreeMoney.

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 5:24:19 PM

lila york

A handful of protesters in New York and DC were in the streets today. Their signs said the lockdown was more lethal than the virus. It is a start. not a big one. but a start.

click here

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 9:56:25 PM

Brad Fuller

The same persons who hyped this (mind) virus event also did the same with 'mad cow ' disease in Britain, which nearly wiped out the entire herd in Britain before saner minds intervened and saved what was left. Neil Ferguson of Imperial College, leading the charge again, has also fanned the flames of the very debatable AGW as an agenda driver for sustainable development, aka Technocracy. Whether socialism is a solution to crony capitalism will be a moot point if Technocracy is implemented on a one world basis. This as the pyramid cap strives to implement Technocracy as it is a whole different economic system based in instant data collection from all aspects of the human economy through Strong AI, the internet of all things or IoT, compiled at quantum computer speeds as already attained by Google and ultimately controlled with energy credits rather than money. SD or Technocracy is based in eugenics, trans humanism and scientism. All on open display or in the comment margins throughout this most recent CoV[ert] event. There will be no recovery as technocratic regulations, to 'protect', will continue to enforce the trend even as business is allowed to 'open' again but under new regulations of social distancing and hygiene. Mandatory vaccination and more importantly universal electronic ID (2020) are on the way with mandatory restrictions for any vaccine refuseniks. Democracy is dead as Technocracy, which is apolitical, advances. Now is not the time to be confused on what the actual play is!

Submitted on Friday, May 1, 2020 at 10:36:12 PM

Fred W

I guess I'm not yet persuaded that things will not "return to normal". Just asserting it doesn't make it so. I'm generally predisposed to all sorts of "catastrophism", especially when it has to do with capitalism and growth, and in that area have a great affinity with the Addams Family characters who are laughing while the rest of the movie audience is sobbing, but I've been burned so many times in the past. Capitalism has an uncanny ability to get back on its feet after what seems like a decisive body blow, and I think it's premature to count it out.

It would be great if we could find a way to limit population and industrial growth in a controlled way without having to have nature do it through climate change, pestilences, and such, which are so much more violent and may not cause humans to change direction until much more destruction has taken place, and we can hope but not count on this being the wake-up call.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:01:43 AM

John Pagoda

An accurate description of where we are and where we are going mirrors my long held belief that we live a life that requires a new way of living and that socialism is but a first step toward that new way of living but who is the "we" that must build that mass movement that brings down the capitalist state? A microscopic pathogen has shaken the foundations of capitalism - we have a health crisis, an economic crisis, the ever present climate crisis and a crisis in confidence of leadership happening at the same time - the iron is hot but nothing to strike it with because "socialists" are too busy engaging in ego driven ideological differences - Trotskyite, Stalinist, Leninist et al and current opportunity is lost. In addition at least in the US we have a working class that lacks any semblance of class consciousness and you can't have a revolution by the working class which can't connect the dots to their own oppression. Perhaps the working class will have to suffer more before they can say "enough" meanwhile socialists of all stripes should come together with a shared goal of overthrowing the existing form of government.

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:25:06 AM

Fred W

Reply to John Pagoda:   New Content

And a "Progressive" class preoccupied with gender/cultural identities and Trump Derangement Syndrome,

Submitted on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at 12:37:50 AM

