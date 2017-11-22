Power of Story Send a Tweet        
- Advertisement -
OpEdNews Op Eds

The drum of war by Erdogan of Turkey does not Excite Iran and Russia!

By       Message Hamma Mirwaisi       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 43208
Become a Fan
  (5 fans)


(Image by wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

(Image by wikipedia)   Permission   Details   DMCA

By Hamma Mirwaisi

- Advertisement -

Saddam Hussein of Iraq gives away the Shatt al-Arab waterway right to Shah of Iran in return Shah of Iran stopped cooperation with Mullah Mustafa Barzani revolt against Iraq. Also, Kurdish people suffered further because of the 1975 Algiers Agreement. The Algiers Agreement was an agreement between Iran and Iraq against the Kurdish people and Islamic Shi'a movement led by Ayatullah Khomeini, which was engineered by the former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. On service, it was to settle the border disputes and conflicts between Iran and Iraq. And it served as the basis for the bilateral treaties signed on 13 June and 26 December 1975 to solve all problem between Iran and Iraq peacefully.

In 1979 Ayatullah Khomeini took over Iran and wanted to take revenge against Saddam Hussein of Iraq for his Algiers Agreement with Shah of Iran. The Iran-Iraq war lasted 8 years millions of people lost their lives and the war never stopped yet since then.

Turkish President Erdogan is following the footstep of Saddam Hussein to defeat Kurdish people revolution under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan. President Erdogan and his family's future could end up like Saddam Hussein and his family too.

- Advertisement -

'The PKK Has Celebrated It's the 40th Anniversary With A Grandiose Ceremony Attended By PKK's Executive Committee Member Duran Kalkan, PAJK Coordination Member Jiyan Lawa & Hundreds Of Guerrillas.' PKK forces are stronger than ever to fight Turkey more forcefully around the year from now on. Thousand of young Kurds are joining PKK forces to be trained and be ready to fight occupiers of Kurdistan in Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

PKK are different from tribal and religious leaders of the past. The international community saw the fighting forces of Barzani and Talabani mafia families did not last few days of the war, while PKK has been fighting Turkey since 1984.

Kurdish people forces loyal to Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan is gaining momentum after Barzani and Talabani mafia families failed to protect Kurd and Kurdistan. They are gaining momentum after the recent Earthquake In Iran-Iraq, which killed thousands of Kurds and destroyed thousands of homes in Kurdistan regions of Iran and Iraq but Iranian and Iraqi Government did not care about the Kurdish people suffering. Only PKK organizations are doing what they can to organize Kurds to help one another from now on.

PKK forces are protecting Kurds and they are going to liberate Kurds and Kurdistan. The internal enemies of Kurds will be punished too. PKK forces defeated Turkish Government forces in Zagros Mountain range from the Black Sea to Northern Iran-Iraq border.

YPG and YPJ of Kurdish forces are fighting Turkey and Islamic terrorist forces loyal to President Erdogan of Turkey in Syria and on the border with Turkey and Iraq too.

President Erdogan of Turkey is trying to use Russian and Iran against Kurdish people forces loyal to Abdullah Ocalan in Syria and Iraq. Russia and Iran are not going to save Erdogan from Turkish people, the more people getting killed in Turkey the more people will hate Erdogan and his family too.

- Advertisement -

The future of Erdogan and his family won't be better than the future of Saddam Hussein and his family.

The Trimurti Lords (Erdogan, Putin, and Rouhani) are meeting to fight Kurdish people and the US interest in the Middle East and Part of Asia.

References

1975 Algiers Agreement

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Hamma Mirwaisi abandoned a successful career in public relations to pursue a more fulfilling life as a novelist and speaker. Since then he has written one book alone and three book with co-author Alison Buckley four best-selling Return of the (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

President Trump is facing A second front which will be known as the Russian alliance with Turkey and Iran!

Why Turkish MIT Failed to Kidnap Cemil Bayak the Second in Command of PKK

From Darius the Great to Amir Ahmadi -- Kurds and Lurs between the Devil and Prophecy Fulfilled

Is Mullah Mustafa Barzani a liar? Or did he misjudge his own sons.

Is Barzani Responsible for Mass Murder and Rape of Yazidi Kurdish?

Did Mullah Mustafa Barzani Betray both his Family and his People?

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 