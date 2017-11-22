

By Hamma Mirwaisi

Saddam Hussein of Iraq gives away the Shatt al-Arab waterway right to Shah of Iran in return Shah of Iran stopped cooperation with Mullah Mustafa Barzani revolt against Iraq. Also, Kurdish people suffered further because of the 1975 Algiers Agreement. The Algiers Agreement was an agreement between Iran and Iraq against the Kurdish people and Islamic Shi'a movement led by Ayatullah Khomeini, which was engineered by the former United States Secretary of State Henry Kissinger. On service, it was to settle the border disputes and conflicts between Iran and Iraq. And it served as the basis for the bilateral treaties signed on 13 June and 26 December 1975 to solve all problem between Iran and Iraq peacefully.

In 1979 Ayatullah Khomeini took over Iran and wanted to take revenge against Saddam Hussein of Iraq for his Algiers Agreement with Shah of Iran. The Iran-Iraq war lasted 8 years millions of people lost their lives and the war never stopped yet since then.

Turkish President Erdogan is following the footstep of Saddam Hussein to defeat Kurdish people revolution under the leadership of Abdullah Ocalan. President Erdogan and his family's future could end up like Saddam Hussein and his family too.

'The PKK Has Celebrated It's the 40th Anniversary With A Grandiose Ceremony Attended By PKK's Executive Committee Member Duran Kalkan, PAJK Coordination Member Jiyan Lawa & Hundreds Of Guerrillas.' PKK forces are stronger than ever to fight Turkey more forcefully around the year from now on. Thousand of young Kurds are joining PKK forces to be trained and be ready to fight occupiers of Kurdistan in Turkey, Iran, Iraq, and Syria.

PKK are different from tribal and religious leaders of the past. The international community saw the fighting forces of Barzani and Talabani mafia families did not last few days of the war, while PKK has been fighting Turkey since 1984.

Kurdish people forces loyal to Kurdish leader Abdullah Ocalan is gaining momentum after Barzani and Talabani mafia families failed to protect Kurd and Kurdistan. They are gaining momentum after the recent Earthquake In Iran-Iraq, which killed thousands of Kurds and destroyed thousands of homes in Kurdistan regions of Iran and Iraq but Iranian and Iraqi Government did not care about the Kurdish people suffering. Only PKK organizations are doing what they can to organize Kurds to help one another from now on.

PKK forces are protecting Kurds and they are going to liberate Kurds and Kurdistan. The internal enemies of Kurds will be punished too. PKK forces defeated Turkish Government forces in Zagros Mountain range from the Black Sea to Northern Iran-Iraq border.

YPG and YPJ of Kurdish forces are fighting Turkey and Islamic terrorist forces loyal to President Erdogan of Turkey in Syria and on the border with Turkey and Iraq too.

President Erdogan of Turkey is trying to use Russian and Iran against Kurdish people forces loyal to Abdullah Ocalan in Syria and Iraq. Russia and Iran are not going to save Erdogan from Turkish people, the more people getting killed in Turkey the more people will hate Erdogan and his family too.

The future of Erdogan and his family won't be better than the future of Saddam Hussein and his family.

The Trimurti Lords (Erdogan, Putin, and Rouhani) are meeting to fight Kurdish people and the US interest in the Middle East and Part of Asia.

