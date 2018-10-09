The disease of Decision Kavanaugh

- Advertisement -

By: T. D. Duff, Tonka Bay, Minnesota

We are living in a very important revolutionary moment. The disastrous lie of the economic and political experiment that cravenly attempted to construct human behavior around the diabolical dictates of global free trade has failed. The promised prosperity of trickle-down supply-side economics has been exposed as a fraud. A minute global oligarchy has amassed obscene wealth, while the illicitly greased wheels of unfettered corporate capitalism plunders resources, exploits unorganized slave labor, and creates easily manipulative corrupt governments that disregard the common good to serve only corporate profit. No mechanism seems to exist to institute genuine reform or halt the corporate assault. We are left with the structures of power and the courts that have surrendered to corporate control. Citizens, as witnessed now by Christine Blasey Ford in the Kavanaugh hearings, have become irrelevant. We can participate in the creatively choreographed elections, but the diseased demands of corporations and banks take precedence.

History has clearly shown that the seizure of power by small cabals, whether a political party of a group of oligarchs, leads to despotism. Governments that fall prey exclusively to a narrow interest groups and oblige the state to furthering the wants of those interest groups are no longer capable of responding rationally in time of crisis. Once oligarchs attain unchecked economic and political power, as they have in the United States, the citizens become disposable. In the eyes of the elite, that is what we are, disposable. Christine Ford's testimony under oath, in which she passed a lie-detector test, and had been in therapy for years, becomes meaningless when truth can be usurped by power.

The courts and legislative bodies of the corporate state now routinely invert our most basic rights to justify corporate pillage and repression. They state that huge secret campaign donations, which are a form of legalized bribery, are protected speech under the First Amendment. They interpret corporate lobbying, in which corporations lavish money on elected officials and write legislation, as the citizen's right to petition the government. The US Constitution has not been rewritten, but constantly emasculated by a diseased dirty system of judicial and legislative reinterpretation. We have been given a fictitious shell of democracy and a totalitarian core.

Aristotle states in his writing Politics, that extreme inequality is the ultimate disease, and that the rise of the oligarchic state leads to either the underclass revolting and overthrowing the oligarchs to rectify the imbalance of wealth and power, or it can submit to the tyranny of oligarchic rule. "Those who have too much of the goods of fortune, strength, wealth, friends and the like, are neither willing nor able to submit to the authority of the people," Aristotle writes in Politics. "The evil (arrogance, intolerance entitlement) begins at home; for when they are boys, by reason of luxury in which they are brought up, they never learn even at school, the habit of obedience to mankind."

It was Socrates who saw the political system in Athens, Greece, as diseased, as ignorant, profligate and morally bankrupt. He said that it was impossible for a good person to participate in the charade of justice it perpetrated. For speaking this truth, for challenging the legitimacy of a corrupt system, he was sentenced to die. He was charged with corrupting the morals of Athenian youth.

We have a court system and a government system that does not respect or represent us. They attempt to make us abide to laws that protect only criminals like Wall Street thieves while leaving the rest of us exposed to injustice and abuse. We cannot continue to put our trust in structures of power that deny our most basic rights and civil liberties. We must fight the impoverishment we suffer so that only the profits of big banks, corporations and hedge funds can criminally prosper.

The preconditions for revolution in the English, French, American and Russian Revolutions were a discontent that affected nearly all the social classes, that included economic grievances on the part of most all and the enterprising groups that their opportunity for advancing in the world are very limited by the disease of political machinations. A sense of entrapment and despair combine with unfulfilled expectations as a catalyst to the crisis.

Today, the key component of revolution, the gap between what the people want, and expect, and what they get has been brazenly played out in the Kavanaugh hearings. In this discovery, in this understanding, that "we the people" will never have what we expect, lies our revolutionary fodder.

"Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable." JFK