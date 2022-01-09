In 9056 the NewEarth corporation unearthed a diamond box





The box contained 100 cuneiform tablets





Te engine of capitalism is already dead





Next te engine of life





All we can tell you is a diamond box was deep in the mantle





12 miles down





The tablets? Carbon





Yes, carbon





Slow-mo violence





Petroleum compounds





End up in all bodies





The question was raised: Could this have been prevented?





Yes, there were "environmentalists"





People who cared about the fate of the planet





Yes, they wanted to prevent it





Yes it appears that a "liberal" created the 100 tablets





They represented a very small but vocal subgroup





Known as the "liberals"





They were a loosely defined branch of a political "party"





What was a "party"?





It was a social gathering of invited guests, typically involving eating, drinking, and entertainment





Also conquering production co-opted creation binary economies goods and services





Everything was exploitable and disposable





Were humans considered disposable?





Yes





Can you hold your questions?





Why would anyone want a party when the earth was "doomed"?





The priority at the time was making things out of "plastic" and that required being disposable





Everything in the ancient world was made of plastic





Mumble mumble





Can you please hold your questions?





This is just one tablet





There are a hundred tablets in the diamond box





Translation is ongoing and cannot be hurried





Send your questions to





I was just informed that we have run out of time





Just a second





. . . Yes, OK





Nothing we have translated has revealed any insight into the thinking of the last people to inhabit the planet





But to recap, the assumption is that by the time the biosystem failed, so much plastic had infiltrated all organic systems we have to assume that the





The conversion of the earth into a





Was anyone angry?





We don't know





