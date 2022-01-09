In 9056 the NewEarth corporation unearthed a diamond box
The box contained 100 cuneiform tablets
Te engine of capitalism is already dead
Next te engine of life
All we can tell you is a diamond box was deep in the mantle
12 miles down
The tablets? Carbon
Yes, carbon
Slow-mo violence
Petroleum compounds
End up in all bodies
The question was raised: Could this have been prevented?
Yes, there were "environmentalists"
People who cared about the fate of the planet
Yes, they wanted to prevent it
Yes it appears that a "liberal" created the 100 tablets
They represented a very small but vocal subgroup
Known as the "liberals"
They were a loosely defined branch of a political "party"
What was a "party"?
It was a social gathering of invited guests, typically involving eating, drinking, and entertainment
Also conquering production co-opted creation binary economies goods and services
Everything was exploitable and disposable
Were humans considered disposable?
Yes
Can you hold your questions?
Why would anyone want a party when the earth was "doomed"?
The priority at the time was making things out of "plastic" and that required being disposable
Everything in the ancient world was made of plastic
Mumble mumble
Can you please hold your questions?
This is just one tablet
There are a hundred tablets in the diamond box
Translation is ongoing and cannot be hurried
Send your questions to
I was just informed that we have run out of time
Just a second
. . . Yes, OK
Nothing we have translated has revealed any insight into the thinking of the last people to inhabit the planet
But to recap, the assumption is that by the time the biosystem failed, so much plastic had infiltrated all organic systems we have to assume that the
The conversion of the earth into a
I'm sorry. We hav run ut of tme
Was anyone angry?
We don't know
Whavurnutoftme