Life Arts

The decline of tenure is degrading higher education

By Brian Cooney

October 11, 2018

From flickr.com: UMUC Graduation {MID-318180}
UMUC Graduation
(Image by MDGovpics)   Permission   Details   DMCA
Over the last fifty years a blight has been spreading through American higher education. Even as the GOP and the Trump administration boldly promote disrespect for science, for evidence-based governance and investigative journalism, we are undermining the very institutions we must rely on as a defense against the forces of willful ignorance.

Here are some disturbing statistics. In 1969 78.3 % of faculty appointments were tenured or tenure track (tenure available after a multi-year probationary period), while 21.7% were contingent (non-tenure track, incl. part-time and graduate student instructors). By 2015 the ratio had nearly flipped: only 29% were tenured or tenure track, whereas 71% were contingent. In the Fall of 2011, two thirds of the 1.1 million instructors at four-year colleges in the United States were off the tenure track.

This trend coincided with a surge in the numbers of part time faculty. In the 1970s, 80 percent of professors were full time. Today, more than 50 percent of college faculty are part time. The typical contingent part-time instructor is an underpaid, overworked intellectual migrant laborer commuting from one campus to another, often lacking an office. Most part-time faculty derive all or most of their income from teaching, which requires giving multiple courses at different and often distant locations. Almost 90% teach at more than one institution, and half of them teach at three.

Three quarters of contingent (aka adjunct) faculty receive no benefits, often because the number of courses they teach is below that required for benefits in a particular institution. In 2013 they earned a median salary of $2700 per course ($2922 in 2018 dollars). An adjunct who is lucky enough have a full-time appointment at a single 4-year college usually teaches 4 courses per semester (8 per year), which would amount to $23,376 per year. This is below the HHS poverty level of $25,100 for a family of four. Twenty-five percent of adjuncts receive some form of public assistance such as food stamps.

The Chronicle of Higher Education (2/12/17) published a very moving speech by Professor Kevin Birmingham on the occasion of his receiving the Truman Capote Award for his book on James Joyce's Ulysses. His address was titled "'The Great Shame of Our Profession'--How the humanities survive on exploitation." At that time, he held a full-time position, but it had all the perils of contingency:

"To be contingent means not to know if you'll be teaching next semester or if your class will be canceled days before it starts. Most adjuncts receive less than three weeks' notice of an appointment."

How much longer can we expect intellectually gifted people to submit to such working conditions? What will the inevitable decline in quality of professors do to our educational system?

I want to highlight two serious harms resulting from the increasing (ab)use of contingent faculty in American higher education: (1) the creation of an exploitative class structure within faculty ranks, and (2) the threat posed to academic freedom and governance.

Exploitation

Being a tenured faculty member is indeed a privileged existence. The average salary at the probationary rank of assistant professor at a 4-year college in 2016 was $65,857 (in 2018 dollars). For associate professors, it was $76,692, and for full professors $96,882. Compare this to the poverty-level $23,376 for a full-time adjunct (young or old). A young assistant professor is paid three times as much to teach the same course as a middle-aged adjunct with the same credentials.

Tenured faculty own their jobs for life, unless they are fired for cause or their jobs are eliminated. Unlike adjuncts, they commonly have benefits such as health insurance and pension plans, and their teaching loads are less. They are commonly entitled to sabbatical leaves during which they can engage in research and writing. These sabbaticals are often paid by their institutions.

In an era of decreasing public funding of higher education, the privileged existence of tenured faculty is too often financed by exploiting a growing academic underclass. This is an injustice that eats away at what should be a community of peers dedicated to teaching and the pursuit of knowledge.

Academic Freedom and Governance

To appreciate what will happen to the intellectual life of a college as tenure continues to disappear, try to see the world through the eyes of an adjunct professor concerned about reappointment. Student evaluations are crucial. You need to be liked, so don't make assignments too difficult, and avoid offending students by giving them a lower grade than they expect. As Professor Eva Swidler wrote in the Chronicle last year:

"You avoid assignments that might challenge anyone's ideas, and you steer classroom conversations away from any topic that might provoke a heated discussion. You don't want to come to the attention of administrators, so you don't participate in speaking events or teach-ins that might draw the ire of powers-that-be."

In a similar vein, you will avoid questioning or disagreeing with college administrators about curricular and student life issues. Keep your head down and go along to get along.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

I'm a retired philosophy professor at Centre College.
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Brian Cooney

(Member since Mar 7, 2009)


  New Content
Kevin Birmingham also pointed out that colleges and universities are spending ever more on non-academic positions: "Universities now devote less than one-third of their expenditures to instruction. Meanwhile, administrative positions have increased at more than 10 times the rate of tenured faculty positions. Sports and amenities are much more fun."

Submitted on Thursday, Oct 11, 2018 at 7:57:49 PM

John Hermann

(Member since Dec 3, 2010)


Reply to Brian Cooney:

Considering the combination of exploitation (of non-tenured academics), the dilution of academic standards and the ever-growing imposition of bureaucracy and managerialism, one feels obliged to ask why anyone would wish to continue working under such conditions.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 1:05:58 AM

BFalcon

(Member since Dec 20, 2008)


  New Content

Very important.

Submitted on Friday, Oct 12, 2018 at 2:51:16 AM

Donald Unger

(Member since Mar 30, 2018)


  New Content

The piece is accurate and pretty complete. I will add the (self-interested) note that I was writing about what I then termed "academic apartheid" more than two decades back, in the early 1990s: click here for article.

I'll quibble with "Institutions *will* lose their integrity." To my mind, that ship sailed some time back.

This is one version of the ongoing "commodification of labor." It is not just working class people whose economic and professional lives have been lacerated by various forms of outsourcing and down-skilling: this is just another example of money being shifted from the people who do the work to managers and bureaucrats.

I initially favored "empowering" students. But the knock-on consequences of a "customer service" model coming to dominate academia have been catastrophic.

And, as the author rightly notes: empowered students + disempowered teachers = the pablumization of education.

Don Unger, MFA, PhD (BFD)

Submitted on Saturday, Oct 13, 2018 at 11:48:25 AM

Kenneth Morris

(Member since Oct 15, 2016)


  New Content

The story of my life, literally. Although I was not always an adjunct, I never had a full-time job that didn't have "temporary" in the title. Tenure? Forget it. I was never on track. I spent over 30 years on this treadmill, and couldn't be happier to have jumped off for a foreign exile.

Yes, it's exploitation, but money is only one measure of the exploitation. There is also the ineligibility for travel and research funds, and indeed the impossibility of applying for most grants without a secure institutional affiliation. As an adjunct it's very difficult to advance in your career, unless you do it on your own time with your own money. But time is as scarce as money. At my peak, I was "teaching" over 2000 students a year. Add then the humiliation of teaching courses you have no business teaching but accept for the money, kissing the asses of department heads more stupid than you are, and always, always either coddling or at least doing your best not to piss off students. An annoyed student (or group of them skewering you on their evaluations) can cost you your job. Throw in that adjuncts aren't even protected by most ordinary labor laws. I was declared a Social Security exempt employee on the theory that I was a teacher and teachers have their own pension and disability systems, but of course I wasn't covered by these systems either. I also discovered that I was ineligible for unemployment when I lost my job because legally my job wasn't a job in the first place. Whatever, it's a clusterfuck, that's for sure.

If anyone wonders why I did it, my answer is that I didn't know at the time. The whole contingent employment/gig economy system in higher ed mushroomed during my working years. Had I know it would, I would have made different choices early on. But since I didn't know, I kind of got trapped as the system grew up around and smothered me.

Fortunately, people are more aware now and may do something about it. It's not a good way to run higher ed for anyone.

Submitted on Sunday, Oct 14, 2018 at 11:28:34 PM

