 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds    H3'ed 9/1/19

The debate about Russiagate and the fight against Trump

By       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     (# of views)   No comments
Follow Me on Twitter     Message Don Smith
Become a Fan
  (22 fans)

On social media, opinion sites, and online discussions, there's a big battle between believers in and deniers of Russiagate. It's highly politicized, with progressives like Glenn Greenwald supporting the views of Fox News and other defenders of the president.

For example, in the following youtube video, Greenwald seems to be gleeful in his ridicule of the Democrats' efforts to tie Trump to Russia:

Russiagate skeptics are vindicated, but conspiracy theorists are rewarded (w/ Glenn Greenwald)

Greenwald says Mueller concluded "there there is no evidence to suggest that" American citizens were agents of the Russian government. That's not what the Mueller Report concluded. It concluded there were "numerous links" between the Trump campaign and Russians but there was insufficient evidence to prosecute. (See the summary from the Mueller Report below.)

There are two components of Russiagate: (1) whether Russia interfered in the 2016 election, and (2) whether the Trump campaign colluded. My take is that the former part of Russiagate has been established beyond doubt. The latter part is less clear, but Trump was not exonerated.

PolitiFact called denial of Russiagate (first part) the "Lie of the Year" for 2017.
2017 Lie of the Year: Russian election interference is a 'made-up story'"A mountain of evidence points to a single fact: Russia meddled in the U.S. presidential election of 2016." And it criticizes Trump for denying Russiagate:

"This Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story. It's an excuse by the Democrats for having lost an election that they should've won," said President Donald Trump in an interview with NBC's Lester Holt in May.

On Twitter in September, Trump said, "The Russia hoax continues, now it's ads on Facebook. What about the totally biased and dishonest Media coverage in favor of Crooked Hillary?"

Likewise, PolitiFact summarizes the main findings of the Mueller Report: "The report's key findings, though, are stated bluntly at the start: Russia did interfere; it favored Donald Trump and disparaged Hillary Clinton; it interfered through a social media campaign; and its agents broke into computer systems of Democrats, stole documents, then released them to the media." https://www.politifact.com/truth-o-meter/article/2019/jul/08/politifacts-mueller-report-book-club-volume-1/

On the issue of collusion (second part of Russiagate), it's hard to know what and who to believe. I have friends on both sides.

For the record, the Introduction to the Mueller Reports summarizes:

"As set forth in detail in this report, the Special Counsel's investigation established that Russia interfered in the 2016 presidential election principally through two operations. First, a Russian entity carried out a social media campaign that favored presidential candidate Donald J. Trump and disparaged presidential candidate Hillary Clinton. Second, a Russian intelligence service conducted computer-intrusion operations against entities, employees, and volunteers working on the Clinton Campaign and then released stolen documents. The investigation also identified numerous links between the Russian government and the Trump Campaign. Although the investigation established that the Russian government perceived it would benefit from a Trump presidency and worked to secure that outcome, and that the Campaign expected it would benefit electorally from information stolen and released through Russian efforts, the investigation did not establish that members of the Trump Campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government in its election interference activities."

That's not the same as "no evidence."

Cenk Uygur of The Yong Turks used to be skeptical of Russian collusion, but now he sounds like a true believer. In the following youtube video he describes apparent connections between Trump and Russian oligarchs via Deutsche Bank loans: MSNBC: Oligarchs Cosigned Trump's Loans. (BTW,Trump called the story fake news and MSNBC retracted its coverage, saying the story wasn't backed up by enough evidence: Trump rips MSNBC's O'Donnell after story retraction: 'So bad for the USA!')

Right wing media are lauding the book Ball of Collusion: The Plot to Rig an Election and Destroy a Presidency, which says the Dems promoted a conspiracy theory about Trump and Russia. Also: The Russia Hoax: The Illicit Scheme to Clear Hillary Clinton and Frame Donald Trump . At my local library there are quite a few books that say Trump is valiantly fighting the Deep State and Democratic operatives embedded in the government.

A lot of (far left) progressives are so distrustful of the CIA, the FBI and the rest of the Deep State -- with good reason -- that they are eager to believe that the FBI's findings about Russiagate are fabricated. They also say that the "hysteria" about Russiagate promotes a renewed Cold War and is a distraction from the Democrats' failures to serve the people, fight the oligarchy, and win elections. They say Russiagate is being used by Democrats to distract from their own failings.

But the Russiagate deniers go too far. The Mueller Report documented "numerous" points of contact between Russia and the Trump campaign. I read the book Collusion: Secret Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win, which I found pretty convincing about contact between Trump officials and Russian businessmen and agents

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Don Smith Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

DFA organizer, Democratic Precinct Committee Officer, writer, and programmer. My op-ed pieces have appeared in the Seattle Times, the Seattle Post-Intelligencer, and elsewhere. See http://WALiberals.org and http://TruthSite.org for my writing, my (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The myth that the Dems are as bad as the Repugs

Why Abortion Isn't Murder

Why Dems should be furious at Obama

Image essay about blood soaked NRA

Government is like a computer's operating system: a response to libertarians

Failure to prosecute: why Obama is having trouble passing health care reform

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   



You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.
Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 