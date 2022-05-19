The crow at my feeder -- an ongoing true story

Two years ago a crow came to our feeder

In December

Announcing himself

As if the absentee landlord

Had suddenly appeared

For the back rent.

He strode around under the feeder

Gorging on black oil sunflower seeds.

From then on

He was a regular.

Sometimes he would bring a friend.

Maybe a girlfriend.

Try these, I imagine he would say,

You might like them.

The friend would always

Turn up his or her bill

And fly off.

I imagined that he was different

From the others.

I imagined that he was older

Maybe smarter.

Maybe his interest in sunflowers

Was just the tip of the iceberg.

Sometimes he stayed on the branch

Loudly broadcasting his arrival

As if my attention was the main attraction.

I admit that I encouraged him.

His voice was strident, demanding.

Indeed, sometimes I felt manipulated,

Almost ashamed of my overeagerness

To make friends

With such a demanding character.

He took full advantage of my passivity.

Jumping to the second winter now,

In spite of his shortcomings,

I was initially overjoyed

By his reappearance.

I knew he felt he controlled me,

Even though we both knew

Who had the bigger brain,

He reminded me of Aladdin.

I was the genie of the lamp.

In fact that might have been

Why he brought his girlfriends

To the feeder,

To show off how he could conjure me.

Just watch now.

Be patient, I imagine him boasting.

I'm going to make the human appear.

And I would, with extra seeds

For his majesty.

In the spring of the second winter,

After the last snow

When the world was greening

And all the husks of 4 / 40-pound bags

Were waiting to be raked

And carted off to become compost,

He returned,

As if to say,

This is not all about feeding me.

So, I would go out

And say hello.

But conversation was strained.

What do you want from me?

We aren't really friends,

And I am only willing to be your genie

In the winter.

I'm sorry.

I thought he would disappear

Until I started feeding the birds again.

But something happened.

There is a stone bowl

Way in the far back yard

Between two birdhouses

Where two pairs of bluebirds

Had just moved in.

One morning I saw my crow

Flying down to the stone bowl

But he wasn't just getting a drink.

It was hard to see what he was doing.

I waited a few minutes

For him to fly off

And went down to investigate.

In the bowl was a dead garter snake

Or what was left of one,

Stripped of its scales

From its head to the tip of its tail.

I have never seen a snake

Without its skin.

The water in the stone bowl

Was red with blood.

I do not consider myself squeamish

But honestly I felt a wave of revulsion

Rising from my gut.

I decided not to interfere

But to let my crow

Finish his meal

Which he did shortly.

Then I washed out the bowl

And refilled it with clean water.

The next day,

The water was fouled

By the remnants of a mouse.

I felt like some line had been crossed.

I removed the stone bowl

(Which was quite a bit heavier than

It was when I placed it there originally,

When I was 6 years younger)

To a more secluded spot.

The crow has not returned.

Is it odd that I felt disrespected?

Is it strange that I felt offended

By this bird?

Do I only have myself to blame

For trying to be accommodating

To a creature

Whose agenda

I could never, in reality,

Begin to fathom?

I only hope he doesn't

Devour the bluebirds

One by one as they

Try their fledgling wings.

And how will I feel about him

When he is back

Calling for sunflowers,

Summoning me from the house?

I don't know.

I'll keep you posted.

I just want to say, this is all true and accurate. I tried to be honest about how I anthropomorphized this crow, and how I paid for that when he showed his true colors, or should I say, his true nature. What threw me off was, he did have a strong personality and there was something different about him that set him off from his peers. Maybe there is another possible explanation for his behavior, his showing up by the feeder throughout the winter. Maybe he was an outcast and was lonely. I was put off by his using the stone bowl for his personal killing or butchering bowl, but "killing" and "butchering" are our words. What he was doing, in his world, was smart and resourceful. I think what got to me was that by filleting the snake in the stone bowl he had effectively set himself at cross-purposes with my agenda. He had crossed a line. Nothing else he did offended me. Quite the contrary, I found him, albeit, begrudgingly, amusing, and felt that he and I might actually forge some kind of weird friendship eventually . . . and we still might, if he doesn't trespass over that line again. If I don't catch him harassing the bluebirds, but just showing up and hanging out occasionally and gorging on sunflowers in the winter, our relationship might yet have a future. We'll see.

