The continuation of government reshuffle in Armenia

On August 19, the Prime Minister of Armenia returned Armen Grigoryan, who was appointed first deputy foreign minister a month ago, to the post of secretary of the Security Council, and appointed former speaker of the parliament Ararat Mirzoyan as the head of the Foreign Ministry.

From the very beginning, experts were skeptical about the prospect of Grigoryan's appointment as the head of the Foreign Ministry, considering such a decision a thoughtless step on the part of the political leadership. The biography of Armen Grigoryan, the trail behind him, and uncertain relations with external partners could cause very serious problems.

It should not be ruled out that Grigoryan considered the post of Security Council secretary a much more comfortable and high-status place. Also, one cannot write off the possible contradictions between Grigoryan and Mirzoyan.

As for the reasons for Pashinyan's desire to keep the Security Council secretary by his side at any cost. The key factor is personal loyalty to the prime minister.

In general, Pashinyan did not dare to appoint government according to their professional qualities. During these three years, the prime minister has not become a more experienced figure in the geopolitical sense. He still did not understand what was happening around him, how to build relationships with external partners.

In turn, the appointment of Ararat Mirzoyan, Pashinyan's ally, who is far from the diplomatic environment, is due to the fact that the prime minister was unable to establish proper relations with the apparatus of the foreign policy department.

Publicly available information revealing the dark pages from the biography of the new minister make him vulnerable to some geopolitical centers and convenient to others.

In early 2021, the former Armenian ambassador to the Vatican, the son-in-law of ex-President Serzh Sargsyan, Mikael Minasyan, during a live broadcast on Facebook, accused Mirzoyan of double agent activities. According to him, in 2007 Mirzoyan was allegedly recruited by Turkish intelligence, then he was recruited by the National Security Service of Armenia. At the same time, Minasyan showed only a document on recruitment by the Armenian NSS, allegedly written by Mirzoyan in his own hand. Subsequently, neither Mirzoyan nor the SNB denied the information about the work for the Armenian security department.

According to official data, over the years, Mirzoyan worked at the National Archives of Armenia, at the Armenian Genocide Museum-Institute, at the International Fund for Electoral Law (IFES), at the Netherlands Foundation for Multi-Party Democracy (NIMD), and also led a research group in the project of the humanitarian Aurora Prize IDeA Foundation.

At present, the effectiveness of the head of the foreign policy department in defending the interests of the republic during negotiations with Azerbaijan is of critical importance for the national security of Armenia. It remains to be hoped that Ararat Mirzoyan will refrain from reckless actions and demonstrate diplomatic skills during the implementation of the agreements on Karabakh settlement.