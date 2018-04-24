Power of Story Send a Tweet        
Life Arts

The coming world that should be

By       Message Gary Lindorff       (Page 1 of 1 pages)     Permalink

Related Topic(s): , Add Tags  Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Touching 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Author 86636

From commons.wikimedia.org: File:CanadianGeeseFlyingInVFor mation.
File:CanadianGeeseFlyingInVFor mation.jpg - Wikimedia Commons1024 Ã-- 683 - 65k - jpg
(Image by commons.wikimedia.org)   Permission   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

There is a world coming that should be.
I can see it.
It's close to being the world we have
But different in some important ways:
More food for the hungry,
More love,
More honesty,
Less gas and oil and meaningless death and wars,
More love,
Oh, I already said that, more love.

And let it be soon
Before it's too late
And the door closes
For the creation of would-be worlds.
But whether there is a new world
The time for the end to this old world has arrived
With a clap of thunder,
So loud it makes your brain go numb.
It makes your ears ring
Like the great gong
In the courtyard of a Buddhist temple
To an ant climbing on the gong,
When the gong is struck 33 times
For the 33 faces of the Buddha.

Help me see this world!
Help me paint this new world large!
How about these colors?
Dip your brush deep:
For the desert, orange-rose,
Seaglass-green and ochre for the roofs of the village,
For the clouds, purple and blue,
Red and cerulean-blue for the dragon tumbling out of the clouds,
Diving into a wide plain of waving grass.

Finally, signs of the old world ending:
Swimming pools overflowing
With swimmers swimming across
The barren land for their lives.
Bad people shrinking,
One centimeter a day until they reach the size of ants
And disappear into tiny cracks in the earth.

- Advertisement -

Good people growing
In beauty and stature.
And suddenly everyone knows how to dance!

This new world may not be for you;
Just wait and see how you like it.
There can be other new worlds.
We'll just pick the one that we like best.

See that deer
Lip syncing?
It looks fake but its real.
She is saying,
It will be OK.

- Advertisement -

Finally, listen and you will hear
The breeze rehearsing the tenth prophesy.
It sounds like an old New Yorker,
Someone from Brooklyn,
Like one old man to another on a park bench.

Now turn and watch those pigeons
Take wing over the traffic
Heading south,
Their white underwings catching the sunlight.

It breaks my heart to say this
But you old world corporate hustlers
Have run out of love.
Here's how it's going to be for your next incarnation,
So listen up!
Remember the jet that landed on the Hudson?
(Who doesn't remember the jet that landed on the Hudson!)
It was a flawless landing.
The exit hatch opens over the wing
On the Manhattan side,
And the passengers gracefully descend the great wing
Of the slowly sinking jet.
It's as if they rehearsed their escape
A thousand times
So it's beautiful and flawless.
(Their voices randomly amplified like wild geese.)
But instead of what they did next,
Which, personally, I don't remember,
You will spread your wings,
You will circle the big silver sinking jet
Before you form a perfect V
And disappear over the city,
Honking good-bye,
Good-bye, good-bye.

That's how the old world will end
For the new world that should be
And it will end a million other ways.
I don't really care how it ends.
As long as it is poetry
And as long as it is beautiful to someone.

(Article changed on April 24, 2018 at 02:04)

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Touching 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger  and author of several books, the latest: 13 Seeds: Health, Karma and Initiation. Over the last few years he has begun calling himself an activist poet, channeling his activism through poetic (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon Share Author on Social Media   Go To Commenting

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): , Add Tags
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Truth was everywhere

And there goes the neighborhood

Your conscience

Poet's Notebook: My poem, "What do I do about the mice: A pacifist's quandary" and comments

Total Recall

Going into change

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 