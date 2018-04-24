

There is a world coming that should be.

I can see it.

It's close to being the world we have

But different in some important ways:

More food for the hungry,

More love,

More honesty,

Less gas and oil and meaningless death and wars,

More love,

Oh, I already said that, more love.



And let it be soon

Before it's too late

And the door closes

For the creation of would-be worlds.

But whether there is a new world

The time for the end to this old world has arrived

With a clap of thunder,

So loud it makes your brain go numb.

It makes your ears ring

Like the great gong

In the courtyard of a Buddhist temple

To an ant climbing on the gong,

When the gong is struck 33 times

For the 33 faces of the Buddha.



Help me see this world!

Help me paint this new world large!

How about these colors?

Dip your brush deep:

For the desert, orange-rose,

Seaglass-green and ochre for the roofs of the village,

For the clouds, purple and blue,

Red and cerulean-blue for the dragon tumbling out of the clouds,

Diving into a wide plain of waving grass.



Finally, signs of the old world ending:

Swimming pools overflowing

With swimmers swimming across

The barren land for their lives.

Bad people shrinking,

One centimeter a day until they reach the size of ants

And disappear into tiny cracks in the earth.



Good people growing

In beauty and stature.

And suddenly everyone knows how to dance!



This new world may not be for you;

Just wait and see how you like it.

There can be other new worlds.

We'll just pick the one that we like best.



See that deer

Lip syncing?

It looks fake but its real.

She is saying,

It will be OK.



Finally, listen and you will hear

The breeze rehearsing the tenth prophesy.

It sounds like an old New Yorker,

Someone from Brooklyn,

Like one old man to another on a park bench.



Now turn and watch those pigeons

Take wing over the traffic

Heading south,

Their white underwings catching the sunlight.



It breaks my heart to say this

But you old world corporate hustlers

Have run out of love.

Here's how it's going to be for your next incarnation,

So listen up!

Remember the jet that landed on the Hudson?

(Who doesn't remember the jet that landed on the Hudson!)

It was a flawless landing.

The exit hatch opens over the wing

On the Manhattan side,

And the passengers gracefully descend the great wing

Of the slowly sinking jet.

It's as if they rehearsed their escape

A thousand times

So it's beautiful and flawless.

(Their voices randomly amplified like wild geese.)

But instead of what they did next,

Which, personally, I don't remember,

You will spread your wings,

You will circle the big silver sinking jet

Before you form a perfect V

And disappear over the city,

Honking good-bye,

Good-bye, good-bye.



That's how the old world will end

For the new world that should be

And it will end a million other ways.

I don't really care how it ends.

As long as it is poetry

And as long as it is beautiful to someone.

