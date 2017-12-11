Power of Story Send a Tweet        
The collapse of major media

From No More Fake News

From pixabay.com: News -- hypnosis
As I indicated in a recent article, the B-team, or even the C-team, is now heading up the national evening news in America. These anchors' faces and voices (Muir, Glor, and Holt) are not even faint reminders of the so-called Golden Age, when father figures like Cronkite and Reasoner fed official truth into the brains of viewers. The new C-team is vague gloss from a paint job on a used car. This is an ominous sign for the news bosses in the upstairs suites. They can't find adequate hypnotists anymore.

What happened?

Many things -- among them, the father figures left the fold. They decided to sell real estate or take corporate work in PR. They saw the handwriting on the wall: the networks were fostering a youth movement, seeking younger and prettier talent. Why? Because Madison Avenue was convinced the younger viewer demographic was the important one, in terms of consumer buying power. Therefore, on-air news faces had to be younger as well. This sounded right, but it overlooked one vital fact. The young news anchors couldn't pull off the appropriate level of mind control. They were merely bland robots. Friendly, nice, literate to the point of being able to read copy. (Lester Holt at NBC is a bit older, but he comes across as a corpse someone dug up at a cemetery for a role in a Frankenstein remake.)

There is another gross miscalculation. The commercials, between news segments, are overwhelmingly pharmaceutical. Those drugs aren't intended for the youth demographic. They're for the middle-aged and the seniors, who want to toxify themselves for the rest of their lives.

So the commercials are playing to the older crowd, while the faces of the news are supposedly attracting younger viewers. It's a mess. The news execs and programmers really have no idea what they're doing.

They're basically hoping their game somehow lasts until they can retire.

There's more.

Terrified by "visionary" Ted Turner, who started CNN as a 24/7 cable news outlet in 1980, NBC decided they had to spin off their own cable news channel. This move, on its own, splintered the unitary hypnotic effect of having one anchor deliver one version of the news to one audience. Suddenly, there were several hypnotists on stage, all talking at once. It was a disaster in the making.

Then you had the various financial news channels, and FOX, and the sports channels, and the weather channel, and Bloomberg, and C-SPAN, etc. Plus all the local news outlets.

This fragmentation began to erode the programmed mind of the viewer. If, hoping to retreat to an earlier time, he sought out one face and one voice and one great father figure on ANY of these channels, he came up empty. The archetype was gone.

In a pinch, a viewer on the political right might opt for Bill O'Reilly, and a viewer on the Globalist left might choose Charlie Rose. But they're both out of the picture now.

Enter, from stage left, the goo-goo behemoth, the CIA-connected Facebook, which, amidst building a tower of likes for infantile posts, is trying to convince its adherents that it IS the Internet and a source of tailored news that is sufficient unto the day. Unanchored news. No single voice or face.

Big media, in all its forms, has lost the mind control war.

It has lost it from inside itself.

Jon Rappoport has worked as a free-lance investigative reporter for over 30 years. He has written articles on politics, health, media, culture and art for LA Weekly, Spin Magazine, Stern, Village Voice, Nexus, CBS Healthwatch, and other newspapers and magazines in the US and Europe.

In (more...)
 

The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Susan Lee Schwartz

I follow the media, and loved your post.

way to the subtle influences that sell everything from soap to politicians by using subliminal messages!

Packard was prescient, but even he couldn't have predicted the technological revolution of ubiquitous screens, pumping out 24/7 news mixed with lies..

and then there was Marshall McLuhan's 'The_Medium_is_the_Message said brilliantly, -- at the dawn of television-- that the medium is the message.

But McCluhan is dead and the age of television dominance is beginning to die before our eyes. What matters today is that the media and the message are fused together in the open and sharing communities we call social media, and not the closed shop of insider pundits regurgitating talking points on insider old media.


True politics is not a television show but a battle of ideas between alternative futures for America, offered by competing candidates and parties, in the marketplace of public opinion. Our young people don't like the conversation. They wanna make money and buy stuff. The values that shaped what interests them, are discussed by Jerry Mander (yes that is his name); In The Absence of the Sacred, is THE BEST EVER to explain when and how our values changed from the beneficial ones that parents and society once passed on to society, to the ones sold to us by corporate entities.


The media today, makes me sick!


Submitted on Monday, Dec 11, 2017 at 4:37:04 PM

