The climate of madness

We are appalled by each new mass killing. Historically, we suffered the madness of slavery, typical of biblical times, until 1860. We witnessed the madness of racial lynchings in the South for 100 years. We suffered the total madness of genocide in two world wars, followed by decades of 'little' wars of Korea and Vietnam, which accomplished nothing except to perpetuate the madness.

We are now witnessing the destruction of entire societies in Gaza, Afghanistan, Syria, Burma, etc.; and with the devastation of the Earth's environment, we are witnessing the deterioration of basic living conditions for masses of people, including our own - the loss of opportunities for security and enjoyment of life, and hope for the future. We see the growing plague of homelessness characteristic of primitive societies - people existing in conditions worse than animals - and are doing virtually nothing to remedy it.

We have a government that is out of touch with the concerns and welfare of most of its citizens. Its priorities run counter to their well-being, allotting at best only diminishing returns to the general public. With its constant wars and aggressive economic policies, it creates a climate of perpetual militancy typical of tyrannies of the past, undermining the values that make life worth living and numbing the spirit of dedication to society. At present, we still exist in the era of economic dinosaurs.

The degradation of values is compensated by the distractions and narcotics of entertainments and rampant commercialism that perpetuate the sickness, keeping the public oblivious, divided and passive. The climate of militancy can precipitate the release of pent-up anger in socially marginal individuals, as we see in these mass killings, and encourage the hostility of racial and religious intolerance.

What are we doing to counteract these violations of the human condition - the loss of a sense of humanity that civilization offers us? What good are current religions and social institutions if they are not united in remedying these universal problems - if they only preach to their members and not hold the government to account?

We, collectively, have the power to alleviate most of this madness. By demanding the highest character in leadership and putting into practice the best teachings of our cultural heritage - releasing the spirit of fellowship with mankind - we can create a climate of tranquillity, good will, and cooperation within our schools, our communities, our nation and throughout the world.

 

WWII vet retired from several occupations (school teacher, technical writer, energy conservation business, etc.) long-time Sierra Club member


