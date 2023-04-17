The boat with the lavender sail

My favorite painting by my father
Is of two sailboats tacking in opposite directions
As they pass close to each other.
The one in the foreground has a lavender sail.
Just to be clear, there is no "ground" in the picture
Just water and perfect conditions for sailing.
Probably Pleasant Bay in Chatham, Cape Cod
Because Pleasant Bay is where my father
Learned to sail when he was a boy.
When he was out there on the open water
That was when he felt free, sailing solo.
He never liked taking orders
Any more than telling others what to do.
He would have liked to teach his kids to sail
But my brother learned at a sailing camp
And I never showed any interest.
Oh, I almost forgot, he was color blind,
Hence the lavender sail.
You would think he would have gotten some help with that
But he could be a very stubborn man
Especially when he got older.
But I loved him all the same.
We scattered his ashes in Pleasant Bay.
