Chinese President Xi juxtaposed with Russian President Vladimir Putin during a meeting in Beijing, China
The following has been a long time coming i.e. a hypothesis
delineating some of what the US empire is all about-as it's certainly gone
beyond being "A republic, if we can keep it", as Ben Franklin
remarked to a woman who asked what kind of government we had at the conclusion
of the Constitutional Convention in 1787.
Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009