The ball is clearly in the US court for direct talks with North Korea

From youtube.com: Kim Jong Un and South Korean envoys meet in Pyongyang North Korean leader Kim Jong Un had an .openhearted talk.in Pyongyang with envoys for South Korean President Moon Jae-in, the North said. {MID-260138}
North Korean leader Kim Jong-un meeting with South Korean envoys in Pyongyang, North Korea

Yesterday concluded bi-lateral talks between North Korean leader Kim Jong-un and South Korean envoys in Pyongyang, North Korea.

The envoys said, "The North Korean side clearly stated its willingness to denuclearize. It made clear that it would have no reason to keep nuclear weapons if the military threat to the North was eliminated and its security guaranteed."

Kim also told the envoys he "would suspend all nuclear and missile tests while engaged in talks." [1]

Could this be the diplomacy that finally breaks the impasse between Kim and Trump and gets the "Donald" to bring the US to the negotiating table and end his juvenile standoff with Kim?

Understandably, the sticking point has been the North's insistence there be no pre-conditions to talks. But the US has insisted before talks can begin the North must first commit to denuclearize.

What's clear the North is never going to give up its nuclear weapons unless the US agrees to guarantee it will not attack the North and its regime remains in place. The North's nuclear arsenal is THE deterrent that's prevented the US from attacking the regime.

Let's face it the North developed nuclear weapons only after seeing the US invade Saddam Hussein's non- nuclear Iraq in 2003.

Meanwhile US intransigence has been at the heart of the standoff with North Korea since that war between 1950-53.

Remember, the 1953 armistice only ended the fighting in Korea. A final peace agreement was never signed so technically the war never officially ended. It's been the North that's wanted a final peace agreement yet it's the US that's dragged its feet refusing to sit down with the North.

How many people in the US realize this? I'd guess very few.

The bugaboo early on was in the "Red scare" 1950's with Communism the "enemy" that had to be resisted everywhere else it would destroy America. And North Korea being Communist it too must be resisted else it would swallow up the entire Korean Peninsula.

Truth be told North Korea never posed any threat to the US or its interests.

Even today, the idea of North Korea posing a threat, imminent or otherwise to the US or its interests, because of its nuclear weapons, is a fantasy.

North Korea isn't going to initiate an attack on the South, Japan, Guam or anywhere else knowing if it did the US would bring its total annihilation.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

Retired. The author of "DECEIT AND EXCESS IN AMERICA, HOW THE MONEYED INTERESTS HAVE STOLEN AMERICA AND HOW WE CAN GET IT BACK", Authorhouse, 2009

Kenneth Johnson

If the North Koreans were to agree to give up their nuclear weapons' program...

And, if Korea should become one nation...

And, if at some time Kim were to become the elected President of united Korea...

Would he not then have control of nuclear weapons?

Submitted on Tuesday, Mar 6, 2018 at 7:47:01 PM

