

Dr. Fauci: Double Masking Against Mutant Coronavirus 'Just Makes Common Sense' | TODAY Dr. Anthony Fauci tells TODAY that the apparent plateauing in coronavirus cases is .good news,. but says he doesn't think it's related to vaccine distribution.

(Image by YouTube, Channel: TODAY) Details DMCA



Dr. Fauci saying double masks should now be worn

Think about it, the arbitrariness of enforcement measures to COVID we've been subjected to and had to endure.

We're all aware of the rules and regulations that if we fail to abide to we're prevented from entering, engaging, participating, viewing et al.

Of course with no national leadership taking the reins at the outset it was medical "experts" issuing the edicts then state and local political "officials" feeling they'd better jump on the bandwagon-lest they be accused of people dying.

So we wear masks, stay six feet apart, stay home, don't travel and if we do we might have to be quarantined. Have minor symptoms? Better get tested.

Now let's be clear. People that have pre-existing conditions, asthma, diabetes, compromised immunity systems. They're the ones that were most susceptible to getting it so precautions needed to be taken. Also people in nursing homes. That made sense.

But closing the schools, keeping young children, kids in elementary school, even middle school home? They weren't the ones vulnerable and if a few did get it they'd survive. Kids needed to be with other kids. Not stuck at home with their parents.

It's been a year of these arbitrary rulings and even though COVID vaccinations have started there doesn't seem to be let up in the arbitrary enforcement measures.

However some state governors have lifted the restrictions on mask wearing, all businesses, bars restaurants fully operational. Not that these governors haven't been raked over the coals for their rash behavior by other governors, even Biden-they have. Yet according to the statistics deaths, new cases, hospitalizations, all down. So they took the initiative and opened things up. Kudos to them.

Spectators are starting to be admitted at college and pro sports. The NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments will have some fans attending and major league baseball has committed to a full schedule with some fans in attendance.

So "things" are starting to open up. Yet it's still cautious with the aforementioned "rumblings" of it being reckless.

"Normalcy"? Well...who knows. The idea of crowds of people being together now seems of another time. That's why films of thousands of people in the stands at games seems a long time ago; odd even.

Let's face it we're meant to be social, not isolated, separated, quarantined but free to mingle, touch, hug (which I never thought would ever be restricted).

Enough already. Let's get it on.