Life Arts

The alarm

Double double-axe or firefighter sirens?
We went to the preserve

There were no animals


The opossum was gone

Gray squirrel, gone


Snake and spider

ants and butterflies


We saw places where they would have been

called habitat


Everything was quiet

Everything was still


We could hear ourselves think

I didn't like what I was thinking


We took pictures of shadows

never of what cast them


You said maybe we're just unlucky

but after a while we realized


We were just there to witness

We followed the blue path


Through the cedar swamp

The yellow path returned us


To our car

We unlocked the car and drove off


You said you thought you saw a butterfly

Why didn't you say so?


Because I wasn't sure

We passed a siren on a steel pole


It followed us for miles

We were in the evacuation zone

(Article changed on Feb 04, 2023 at 4:46 PM EST)

Gary Lindorff is a poet, writer, blogger and author of several nonfiction books, a collection of poetry, "Children to the Mountain" and a memoir, "Finding Myself in Time: Facing the Music"
 

