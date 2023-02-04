We went to the preserve

There were no animals





The opossum was gone

Gray squirrel, gone





Snake and spider

ants and butterflies





We saw places where they would have been

called habitat





Everything was quiet

Everything was still





We could hear ourselves think

I didn't like what I was thinking





We took pictures of shadows

never of what cast them





You said maybe we're just unlucky

but after a while we realized





We were just there to witness

We followed the blue path





Through the cedar swamp

The yellow path returned us





To our car

We unlocked the car and drove off





You said you thought you saw a butterfly

Why didn't you say so?





Because I wasn't sure

We passed a siren on a steel pole





It followed us for miles

We were in the evacuation zone