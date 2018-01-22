- Advertisement -

AMY GOODMAN: Hundreds of thousands of women took to the streets across the country Saturday to mark the first anniversary of last year's historic Women's March protesting President Trump's inauguration. In New York City, authorities estimated over 200,000 people marched. Protests were also held in Washington, Chicago, Los Angeles and hundreds of other cities and towns. Here in Park City, Utah, protesters braved freezing temperatures and a snow storm Saturday to take part in the Respect Rally. Speakers included the longtime women's rights attorney Gloria Allred.

GLORIA ALLRED: Snow, freezing rain, to stand up. And why have we come here today? We have come here for respect for women, for equal rights for all of our daughters, for our mothers, our sisters and our aunts. This entire year has been the winter of our discontent. But it has also been the year of our awakening. And awake we are, to the lack of respect and the denial of our rights for women. Do you agree?

AUDIENCE: Yes!

GLORIA ALLRED: This marks the end of fear being used as a weapon to silence women and to deny our rights. Do you agree?

AUDIENCE: Yes!

GLORIA ALLRED: This is the year that women's voices have been heard, the year when women broke our silence about the injustices we have suffered, and the year when we said to rich, powerful, famous men, "You can break our hearts, but you cannot break our spirits!"

We will not be silenced. We have reached the breaking point. We have reached the tipping point. We demand respect for our daughters, our granddaughters, our mothers, our sisters, our lesbian sisters, gay men, transgenders and all minorities. We demand our rights! We demand the right to be free of sexual assault, rape and abuse. Say after me: RIPE -- resist, insist, persist, elect. Now, resist!

AUDIENCE: Resist!

GLORIA ALLRED: Persist!

AUDIENCE: Persist!

GLORIA ALLRED: Insist!

AUDIENCE: Insist!

GLORIA ALLRED: Elect!

