 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Poll Analyses
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The Wrong Dream

By       (Page 1 of 7 pages) (View How Many People Read This)   1 comment
Author 37339
Message James Hunter
Become a Fan
  (12 fans)

Dendropsophjus -microcepalus calling male
Dendropsophjus -microcepalus calling male
(Image by Wikipedea)   Details   DMCA

The Death of God and the Birth of the Supermen

In 1882 Friedrich Nietzsche announced the fate of God.

" We have killed him," he said .

It was not something he took lightly:

" How shall we comfort ourselves, the murderers of all murderers? What was holiest and mightiest of all that the world has yet owned. . . . Must we ourselves not become gods simply to appear worthy of it?"

Nietzsche was clear on the direction in which he felt we should move, at least in an abstract way. " Man is a rope stretched between the animal and the Superman -- a rope over an abyss," he tells us in Thus Spake Zarathustra. ( " Superman" is sometimes translated as " Overman " )

Most of us are aware that a tiny elite of incredibly wealthy people rule the modern world. I think this elite see themselves as the Supermen that Nietzsche prophesied. Additionally, they take inspiration from Plato. In the tenth book of the Republic, Plato (in the mouth of Socrates) attacks democracy on the grounds that average people (the "demos") are, by and large, pretty stupid, and not qualified to run states. A state needs to be run, he tells us, by philosopher kings -- men who have the discipline to rule selflessly, and the understanding to do it wisely.

The elite is now using the medical crisis that faces us as an opportunity to consolidate their rule.

The death of God is not just the death of a superhuman, anthropomorphic creator and ruler of the universe, but the death of all transcendent principles of creativity, order or purpose. God's funeral celebrates the triumph of materialism. God does not want anything in particular because there is no God. Evolution also does not want anything because it is nothing more than a sequence of accidents, some of which produce results that are more likely to survive than others. This leaves human beings as the only entities around that might actually want something. God, in whatever guise, and the supermen occupy the same philosophical, moral and psychological space in our lives. So God must first be dead for human beings to become gods. This central tenant of the modern headset is captured in the philosophy of transhumanism.

Transhumanism is the philosophy that has captured the imagination our modern philosopher kings -- the new supermen.

The on-line dictionary defines transhumanism as "a philosophy that explores human transcendence above or beyond organic, corporeal limitations through technological and philosophical evolution." The central thrust of transhumanism is the intention to replace both the divine order and the natural order with a humanly engineered one. The key word here is replace. It's a very different aim than simply enhancing our adaptation to a natural order that we respect. Perhaps this is not absolutely accurate. Most transhumanists would not admit that there is either a divine or a natural order in the first place, so there is nothing to replace. Since we find ourselves in a void, why should we not fill it with our own dreams and inclinations? Actually there may be good reasons for holding transhumanism at a distance. There are warnings that if we travel too far down the transhumanist road things may not work out so well.

The Warnings

Silent Spring

One of the early warnings about the careless use of technology was Carlson's book, Silent Spring, which documented the environmental damage done by DDT and other pesticides. She made it clear that often a new wonder technology will promise to be of great benefit until it has been around long enough for its secondary effects to become clear. Perhaps we should take a brief look at some of the other threats to our environment that might be intensified by a transhumanist social polic -- not all of them, but just a few of the more pressing ones.

Vaccines

If most people were asked why there was such a dramatic drop in the incidence of infectious diseases during the 20th century they would probably say "vaccines."

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3  |  4  |  5  |  6  |  7

 

Rate It | View Ratings

James Hunter Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Write for Politics of Health and work with David Werner on issues of health. Worked in the field of "Mental Health" all my life. Am now retired. Jim
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) ; ; ; , Add Tags  (less...)
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

A Worthy Act of Civil Disobedience

The Collective Face of Evil

The Madness That We Inhabit

The Wall Street Protesters Have Recognized the Cancer

The Pedophile as a Folk Devil

The Scapegoat of Least Resort

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

James Hunter

Become a Fan
Author 37339
(Member since Jul 21, 2009), 12 fans, 25 articles, 59 comments (How many times has this commenter been recommended?)
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

  New Content

I fear that some of my views may create a bit of controversy in this group. A "transhumanist" perspective looks to the future, so in that sense it might be called "progressive." However, I think it violates some of the core values of this group -- namely democracy, equality and individual freedom. I hope the issues that I raise here can be discussed in a respectful manner.

Submitted on Saturday, Apr 25, 2020 at 8:40:09 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
  Recommend  (0+)
Help
Share Comment More Sharing   

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 