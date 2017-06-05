Refresh  

The World According to Trump

Robert Reich Blog

To Donald Trump, the world is made up of only two sorts of people, or nations: strong winners whom others respect and fear, and weak losers whom others exploit and laugh at. There is no other alternative.

"At what point does America get demeaned? At what point do they start laughing at us, as a country?" Trump asked Thursday during his major announcement from the White House Rose Garden that the US would be withdrawing from the Paris climate agreement. "We don't want other leaders and other countries laughing at us anymore. And they won't be. They won't be."

For Trump, there is no such thing as collaboration for mutual gain. Cooperation is a sham.

Similarly, social insurance is a con. Billionaires can be trusted because they've already made their money -- presumably by out-exploiting others.

Dictators are admirable because they're respected and feared. But democratically-elected prime ministers and presidents need to be shown who's boss -- their hands grabbed in white-knuckled contests of dominance, their bodies shoved aside if they get out in front. And treaties and compacts need to be renegotiated so America wins.

It's the same at home: Political opponents must be humiliated, White House staffers demeaned (even the Vice President shown his place), the press degraded, recalcitrant judges debased, others intimidated.

Everything is a giant zero-sum game in which either you win and they lose, or they win and you lose. And if they dare put up a fight, you get even.

This is the personality of a sociopath.

Trump is now the single most powerful person on the planet, with the ability to order the destruction of the world in just over four minutes. It is necessary to get him out of the White House, peacefully and legally, as quickly as possible.

 

http://robertreich.org/

Robert Reich, former U.S. Secretary of Labor and Professor of Public Policy at the University of California at Berkeley, has a new film, "Inequality for All," to be released September 27. He blogs at www.robertreich.org.


The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Maxwell

(Member since Feb 15, 2007)


Couldn't agree more. Previously, my evaluation of what was the lesser evil was HRC. Now, it is a Deep State coup, i.e. intelligence services unearthing damning and impeachable evidence of treason. Evil, yes, but deep or shallow, at least we're more likely to have one left.

Submitted on Monday, Jun 5, 2017 at 7:36:48 PM

