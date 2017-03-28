Refresh  

Share on Google Plus 1 Share on Twitter 1 Share on Facebook 1 Share on LinkedIn Share on PInterest Share on Fark! Share on Reddit Share on StumbleUpon Tell A Friend (3 Shares)  

Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites (# of views)   No comments
OpEdNews Op Eds

The "White Wing" Of American Politics

By   Follow Me on Twitter     Message Michael Roberts     Permalink
      (Page 1 of 1 pages)
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...) Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 3/28/17

Author 7008
Become a Fan
  (17 fans)
- Advertisement -

Elections have consequences. Sometimes it's a "be careful what you wish for moment" where everything seems right and peachy but triggers feelings of regret and "buyers remorse" the next day. It's a lot like downing that last shot of Tequila and then mentally blacking, out only to forget that the toothless woman at the bar with the sagging udders, looked a lot like Marylyn Munroe. So much so that by the time you got her into your room, lip-locking all the way, with your "little head" whispering in your sozzled, Tequila-drenched brain that she could pass for Miss America, it was way to late to stop.

Then the next morning you get a WFT moment and look at yourself with open revulsion as if you'd just woke up from sleeping with a pig with lipstick. This aptly describes many of President Donald J. Trump's supporters -- they are so far in that they cannot find a way to disengage from him. Besides, after the revulsion of having coitus with a porker wear off, there is the fact that Trump's coming to power has sparked the rise of the "white wing" of the Republican Party. This ignorant, bloviating, racist, blinkers-on, unthinking group that believe that its time for "white power" is now vocal than every before.

- Advertisement -

Trump is the willing standard bearer of a segment of the American population that believes that America is only for white people; that Black and brown people should "go back to their country," that its very important in 2017 to re-litigate and re-define the aims of the American Confederacy as somehow a patriotic, progressive movement, and that the white race is entitled to own and control America -- and the world. That's the gist of social development in America in the age of Trump. The narrative is simple and easy to understand: for too long white people have been ignored, maligned, and challenged for their place in society by Blacks, Hispanics, Jews and "others."

Now it's their time. The "justification for their cause" is based one the unjust and un-American attacks on the country's most defenseless people -- immigrants, Blacks, Asians and "all others" whose ancestors did not come here on the Mayflower. This is what undergirded the rise and victory of Donald Trump. It is a narrative bereft of facts, truth or historical precedent and perspective. Its is a conclusion drawn based on skin color, white privilege, and an inward nativist approach to American domestic development that harkens back to the slave days of the 1950s and 1960s when Blacks were still treated as disposable chattel. My fear is that with this new power given to white supremacists by a United States president unwilling to call out and reign in the racists in our midst that we'll be refighting the battles of the Civil Rights Era as neo-Jim Crowism becomes an essential plank of this president's Administration. Indeed, when President Trump proposes in his first budget to cut important programs that benefit America's poor -- white and Black -- then this puts in place the very first salvo of the opening battle to preserve and protect the hard-won gains of the past 50 years.

In fact, this presidential period is eerily similar to the struggle for social and economic justice that was fought in the era of Reconstruction when the old "white wing" of the Republican Party (and some Southern Democrats) under the cover of pseudo- white pain and neglect focused on race and class rather than on pragmatic social change. This ultimately led to great friction, violence, and what constituted some of the darkest days in American history. We're on the cusp of a similar era right now with one significant and fundamental difference.

Today, the new white's attack on hitherto sacred democratic institutions is a harbinger of a group that holds nothing scared or important in their pursuit of political power. So in this climate the "white wing" has conjoined and lumped all liberals, progressives, leftists, Democrats, feminists, North East and North West elites as well as the intellectual strata in one "we despise and hate you" box. Today's Trump voter is anti-intellectual and rejects any knowledge that runs counter to their warped worldview. This anti-intellectualism has spawned an entire population of uninformed, intellectually lazy, and gullible people that embrace the con-job of populism sold to them by the man now occupying the White House.

- Advertisement -

At another time in history ANY ONE of President Trump's mistakes, shortcomings, unfounded allegations, unsubstantiated accusations and indiscriminate lying would have provoked such an outrage that the president would have been forced to apologize and this very job would have been in jeopardy. But the OPPOSITE is true of the reaction today. Its as if the most outlandish, preposterous, and unhinged statements and behavior that the president engages in, the more his supporters idolize him. To sane, grounded people, this is mindboggling and incomprehensible.

Until you come to grips with the "white wing" and the "new white." Trump's victory over Hillary Clinton came about not just because of her campaign's mistakes, but because he'd already made the 2016 Presidential Election one of the most racist and negative in American History. Unable to articulate any sound socio-economic policies in a 21st century environment, Trump appealed to banal, narrow racism as the foundation of his campaign. He attacked immigrants, Mexicans, Muslims, Blacks and Hispanics in ways that appealed to a plurality of white Americans, especially those in rural America. Among this population old racist canards still exist and primitive religious beliefs and actions still persist. Hillary Clinton and her campaign could have preached until Jesus Christ came down from Heaven and she would not have been able to win over these "Trump voters." How can you convince these people who hate gays and lesbians, believe that God causes rain to fall, and that Black people have their skin color because they suffer from the sinful Curse of Ham?

Trump who denied climate change and is anti-science found fertile ground among this population that still believes that no woman should become president of the United States because "God did not create women to rule over men." To justify their outmoded and reactionary beliefs they block out reason and education and fall back on the Bible as their source of information, taking its teachings as literal and unchanged for 2,000 years. These beliefs are in sync with white supremacist ideology: If you believe that Black people are inferior and that you, because of your lack of pigmentation, are "made in God's image" then when violence is visited on Black people its no big deal -- they are inferior and sinful, not God's people, and therefore subject to the will of white people. When they step out of line they should be punished. Such racial desensitizing makes both conscious and unconscious racists all over America.

This is important that during this very trying period that Blacks, Asians, Hispanics and "others," come together to beat back this growing racism. We must expose, at every turn, this new "Alt-white/Right" narrative that is an attempt to refocus public attention and political capital away from people of color. President Trump may say that he's for all Americans but his actions tell us very differently. Today, many of those he's picked to lead his administration are the new "Alt-white/Right's" principal ambassadors. They are the ones that egg on a vainglory president addicted to self-aggrandizement, feeding him a steady diet of racist memes dressed up as policy. Incapable of coherent thought or informed reasoning, President Trump is a willing tool for manipulation by the leaders of the "new white wing" and their enablers.

Finally, we must push back against these flawed narratives by actively engaging those who represent us in Congress. White Americans today get defensive anytime the word "race" pops up. We were told that with President Barack Obama's victory we reached racial irrelevance -- color was moot, the Black/white playing field was finally leveled. I'm leery about this narrative from the new white wing. You see, not too long ago white Americans were just that -- white Americans. At that time they used "race" to define and brand African-Americans creating a persona that saw them as "odd and outside of mainstream America." Whites were simply Americans, while Blacks were Negro or some other concocted name or distinction always denoting "others and outsiders."

The thing is that these designations, changes, and brands are all in keeping with how white Americans see Black people. One of the most telling moments in recent times that demonstrated this kind of flawed thinking was in the 2008 Presidential Elections that was won by Barack Obama -- America's first Black President. When a majority of Blacks voted for him, the white narrative was that race motivated them. But when whites voted for Trump, Romney or Bush race did not matter. The inference here is that Black people only see things through racial eyes -- blinded by race - while white Americans don't (they are race/color-blind). Its this kind of cockeyed reasoning that drives the "new white wing."

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Well Said 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

MICHAEL DERK ROBERTS Small Business Consultant, Editor, and Social Media & Communications Expert, New York Over the past 20 years I've been a top SMALL BUSINESS CONSULTANT and POLITICAL CAMPAIGN STRATEGIST in Brooklyn, New York, running (more...)
 

Share on Google Plus Submit to Twitter Add this Page to Facebook! Share on LinkedIn Pin It! Add this Page to Fark! Submit to Reddit Submit to Stumble Upon



Go To Commenting		 /* The Petition Site */
The views expressed in this article are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.

Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; ; (more...) , Add Tags  (less...)
- Advertisement -

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Why Black History Is important

Wordsmiths And The Delusional

Blacks Killing Blacks

Black On Black Crime: A Critique

2014 FIFA World Cup: The Good, The Bad and The Ugly

GOP Sore Losers Brigade

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 