The White House Vs. Working Stiffs

By Jim Hightower

From Other Words

A handy new pamphlet counts the president's lies and attacks on the working people he duped into supporting him.

Trump Pinocchio
Have you noticed that Donald Trump constantly prefaces his outlandish lies with such phrases as: "To be honest with you," "To tell the truth," and "Believe me"?

Why? Because like a snake-oil salesman, he constantly needs to convince himself that he's speaking the truth in order to perform his next lie convincingly. The show must go on... and on.

In fact, he already ranks as the perhaps lyingest president in U.S. history. And that includes Nixon! The Washington Post's fact checker counted over 2,000 lies in Trump's first year alone.

Trump's biggest whopper is that he's an honest-to-God "populist," standing up for America's hard-hit middle class against Wall Street, corporate lobbyists, and moneyed elites.

This prevarication has duped many working stiffs into thinking he's their champion. The huckster doubled down on this lie in his inaugural address last year, pompously declaring, "The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer."

That's why a new, straight-talking pamphlet by the watchdog group Public Citizen is so important. It exposes the "people's champion" as a rank fraud who's worked from day one to further enrich and empower the corporate elites he had denounced as a candidate.

Public Citizen's report documents with concise, easy-to-grasp specifics on how Trump-the-faux-populist has systematically sold out the working families whose votes he cynically swiped, handing our government to a kakistocracy of corporate plutocrats.

The Public Citizen expose' is titled "Forgetting the Forgotten: 101 Ways Donald Trump Has Betrayed the Middle Class," and it drives the stake of truth through the heart of his populist pretensions. It's available at CorporatePresidency.org/forgotten.

 

Jim Hightower is an American populist, spreading his message of democratic hope via national radio commentaries, columns, books, his award-winning monthly newsletter (The Hightower Lowdown) and barnstorming tours all across America.

Jim Thomas

Jan 15, 2013, 2 fans, 184 comments


Trump is an easy target. No informed person believed that he would adopt policies favoring the 99%. Of course, he is a liar and a fraud. The fact is that he is not a good liar. He appears to be quite intellectually limited. I think he is not smart enough to be a good liar. In contrast, Obama is a very good liar. He convinced the "liberals" that he would adopt progressive policies and, as usual, they bought the "lesser evil" lie and voted for him. I am a progressive who despises both of the major political parties because they represent the interests of only the 1%. Trump is in the White House because a significant part of the people have come to realize that the establishment candidates of both of the major parties are their enemies. That created a vacuum into which any ideologue who tells the people what they want to hear, but is not one of the establishment elites, can be a viable candidate. So now all we hear from the Democrats is "Trump, Trump, Trump". What we do not hear is advocacy for progressive policies (as opposed to policies crafted by the 1% such as ACA). Railing against Trump is a waste of time. Voting for Democrats is also a waste of time.

Thursday, Feb 15, 2018 at 8:11:24 PM

