 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Click Here to Remove All Ads
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Printer Friendly Page More Sharing
Exclusive to OpEdNews:
General News    H3'ed 7/20/21

The White Elephant Hunt Continues?

By       (Page 1 of 3 pages)   No comments
Become a Premium Member Would you like to know how many people have read this article? Or how reputable the author is? Simply sign up for a Advocate premium membership and you'll automatically see this data on every article. Plus a lot more, too.
Author 2637
Message Herbert Calhoun
Become a Fan
  (27 fans)

My review of Mark Solms' book "The Hidden Spring: A Journey to the Source of Consciousness"

The White Elephant Hunt Continues "

Background:

The "hard problem of consciousness" has been the "white elephant" of neuroscience since the 1980s when I too began this intellectual chase.

It was Julian Jayne's incredible book that got me started. He examined the archaeology of brain architecture and concluded, among many other things, that consciousness likely evolved in all humans around the same time, because their monuments, burial rituals, the hearing of voices, invention of gods, and other rudiments of abstract thinking, all had similar manifestations and occurred roughly everywhere around the world without one group being aware of the other's existence.

Jaynes' main thesis claimed: that the breakup of the bicameral mind had begun this chain reaction leading to more complex abstract thinking. His view held sway through the 1980s.

It also gave impetus to the notion that a homogulus inside the head named "I" sat at the head of the table of these new unrecognized mental powers. The gods, angels, and devils eventually morphed into the TV screen in our heads.

It was a consensus view that the neocortex was at the center of this brain evolution.

But then the paradigms of consciousness began shifting.

The mid-1990s gave us the fetish of the mind being a computer. The analogy between "byte" and "neuron" was pushed to the breaking-point because only on the surface did the comparison appear cogent. Otherwise, bytes and neurons were as different as night and day. Except for being hierarchical, the deeper one looked, the less like a computer the brain seemed. The differences in the mechanisms was stark.

We then jumped from the fetish of computerization of the brain to that of the quantum physics of the brain. And here again a boutique island of consciousness theorizing developed around investigations of "the energy levels needed to produce a thought," and the use of "active information" at the quantum level.

David Chalmers, the recognized "white elephant herder in charge," tried to restore a sense of order to the consciousness enterprise, and made mid-course suggestions for future research, but the herd had already bolted the gate, and now consciousness theorizing was pretty much a "free-for-all." Not only were quantum physicists in on the act, but also mathematicians and philosophers. Douglas Hofstadter and Daniel Dennett, for instance, emerged with similar mind-bogglingly complex descriptions of the internal mechanisms of consciousness. Occam would have blushed.

Finally, into this dark hallway walks the modern neuroscientists and brain surgeons, armed with their own latest scientific methods, and the powerful tools of recent medical research.

Antonio Damasio and Mark Solms were among the blind men feeling their way round the folded layers of white elephant skin too, but now using brain anomalies and the role emotions play to better understand the hard problem of consciousness, they seemed to be on to something?

However, when all is said and done, all we can say for sure is that each of these blind men have touched the elephant parts nearest their specialty, and thus, that any reader who has followed their descriptions closely enough, now has a pretty good outline of what the elephant looks like.

Next Page  1  |  2  |  3

(Note: You can view every article as one long page if you sign up as an Advocate Member, or higher).

 

Rate It | View Ratings

Herbert Calhoun Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Retired Foreign Service Officer and past Manager of Political and Military Affairs at the US Department of State. For a brief time an Assistant Professor of International Relations at the University of Denver and the University of Washington at (more...)
 
Related Topic(s): ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)
Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

Welcome to Kingdom Palin, the land of no accountability

Ten reasons why Mr. Obama will lose the Presidential race in 2012.

A Review of Bill Maher's Book "The NEW new Rules"

Book Review of "The Arc of Justice" by Kevin Boyle

Review of Edward Klein's Book "The Amateur"

A Review of the Movie “Capitalism A Love Story” Is Michael Moore a Permanent (Anti-) Capitalist gadfly or Change Age

Comments Image Post Article Comment and Rate This Article

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
          

Comment Here:   


You can enter 2000 characters.
Become a Premium Member Would you like to be able to enter longer comments? You can enter 10,000 characters with Leader Membership. Simply sign up for your Premium Membership and you can say much more. Plus you'll be able to do a lot more, too.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 

Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered.
First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)

No comments  Post Comment

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 