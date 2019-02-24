 
 
Send a Tweet
Most Popular Choices
Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on Reddit Tell A Friend Printer Friendly Page Save As Favorite View Favorites
OpEdNews Op Eds

The Western Media Lying Machine in Action on Venezuela

By       Message Stephen Lendman       (Page 1 of 2 pages)     Permalink    (# of views)   1 comment

Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Add to My Group(s)

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com Headlined to H3 2/24/19

Author 194
Become a Fan
  (191 fans)

From Stephen Lendman Website

Juan Guaido: The face of Venezuela's anti-Maduro movement
Juan Guaido: The face of Venezuela's anti-Maduro movement
(Image by You Tube)   Details   DMCA
- Advertisement -

A separate article discussed how Saturday events along Venezuela's land and sea borders unfolded.

Government forces foiled the US-orchestrated scheme to try forcing Trojan horse "humanitarian aid" cross border into Venezuela a PR stunt unrelated to helping its people the Trump regime is waging war on by other means.

A previous article called the self-styled newspaper of record NYT a press agent for US-designated Venezuelan puppet/usurper in waiting Juan Guaido, a traitor to his country, guilty of sedition and/or treason, belonging in prison for crimes against the state.

- Advertisement -

Like other Western media, the Times backs him, ignoring his illegitimacy and high crimes. They support US war on Venezuela by other means likely to intensify in the aftermath of Saturday's PR stunt.

The Times report on what happened was a litany of bald-faced Big Lies and deception ignoring Maduro's legitimacy as Venezuela's democratically elected and reelected president.

Claiming Guaido has "international support," the Times failed to explain its from US colonized countries -- not independent ones -- and others rejecting the Trump regime's hostility toward a sovereign state.

- Advertisement -

Claiming "aid...is desperately needed in Venezuela," the Times was silent about US economic, financial and sanctions war, begun by Obama, escalated by Trump, responsible for tens of billions of dollars lost to the country largely responsible for dire conditions, exacerbated by low oil prices.

The Times lied claiming "hunger is endemic." A previous article exposed the Big Lie about empty grocery shelves in Venezuela, the Times promoting the deception.

Trojan horse aid the Trump regime tried forcing in on Saturday was blocked. The Times lied claiming otherwise, saying a truck entered from Brazil.

The neocon/CIA house organ Washington Post lied, claiming "dozens of Venezuelan security forces switched sides and tried to rescue desperately needed aid packages from burning trucks."

Four soldiers illegally deserted, crossing into Colombia. The Trump regime, its Colombian and Brazilian counterparts, along with fascist dark forces in Venezuela bear full responsibility for Saturday's violence, chaos and injuries.

WaPo and other Western media lied, claiming otherwise, falsely blaming Maduro and Venezuelan National Guard forces defending the nation against imperial viciousness.

- Advertisement -

Mike Pence and Trump's envoy for regime change in Venezuela, Elliott Abrams, are in Colombia, Guaido is to meet with them in Bogota on Monday, plotting their next dirty tricks, surely to include stiffer illegal sanctions.

The WSJ falsely claimed "more than 60 National Guard forces opted to flee Venezuela, defecting to Colombia..." Independent Venezuelan media reported four soldiers left their posts, crossing into neighboring Colombia.

Next Page  1  |  2

 

- Advertisement -

Must Read 1   Supported 1   Valuable 1  
View Ratings | Rate It

opednews.com

I was born in 1934, am a retired, progressive small businessman concerned about all the major national and world issues, committed to speak out and write about them.

Stephen Lendman Social Media Pages: Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in       Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in       Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in       Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in

Go To Commenting
The views expressed herein are the sole responsibility of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of this website or its editors.
Writers Guidelines
Related Topic(s): ; ; ; ; , Add Tags
Contact AuthorContact Author Contact EditorContact Editor Author PageView Authors' Articles
Support OpEdNews

OpEdNews depends upon can't survive without your help.

If you value this article and the work of OpEdNews, please either Donate or Purchase a premium membership.

STAY IN THE KNOW
If you've enjoyed this, sign up for our daily or weekly newsletter to get lots of great progressive content.
Daily Weekly     OpEdNews Newsletter
Name
Email
   (Opens new browser window)
 

Most Popular Articles by this Author:     (View All Most Popular Articles by this Author)

The McCain-Lieberman Police State Act

Daniel Estulin's "True Story of the Bilderberg Group" and What They May Be Planning Now

Continuity of Government: Coup d'Etat Authority in America

America Facing Depression and Bankruptcy

Lies, Damn Lies and the Murdoch Empire

Mandatory Swine Flu Vaccine Alert

Comments Image Post Article Comment

These discussions are not moderated. We rely on users to police themselves, and flag inappropriate comments and behavior. In accordance with our Guidelines and Policies, we reserve the right to remove any post at any time for any reason, and will restrict access of registered users who repeatedly violate our terms.

  • OpEdNews welcomes lively, CIVIL discourse. Personal attacks and/or hate speech are not tolerated and may result in banning.
  • Comments should relate to the content above. Irrelevant, off-topic comments are a distraction, and will be removed.
  • By submitting this comment, you agree to all OpEdNews rules, guidelines and policies.
Connect with Facebook     Connect with Twitter            Register with Facebook     Register with Twitter

Comment:   

You can enter 2000 characters. To remove limit, please click here.

Please login or register. Afterwards, your comment will be published.
 
Username
Password

Forgot your password? Click here and we will send an email to the address you used when you registered. 		First Name
Last Name

I am at least 16 years of age
(make sure username & password are filled in. Note that username must be an email address.)
1 people are discussing this page, with 1 comments  Post Comment

Chuck Nafziger

Become a Fan
Author 24101

(Member since Oct 12, 2008), 15 fans, 6 articles, 14 quicklinks, 1832 comments
Facebook page url on login Profile not filled in Twitter page url on login Profile not filled in Linkedin page url on login Profile not filled in Instagram page url on login Profile not filled in


Add this Page to Facebook! Submit to Twitter Share on LinkedIn Submit to Reddit


  New Content

Thanks for the straight facts about our newest aggression.


Lee Camp, on one of his "Redacted Tonight" shows, said there are three things that bring on a US attack of any country, any one can precipitate an attack, all three guarantee an attack: Socialism, Ditching the Dollar in foreign trade, and OIL. Think Libya. Add the fact that Trump needs his war to play Ceasar. It is a guaranteed boost in the polls that he needs.

I feel like I am from another planet as I look at the difference between a green jobs program and a war where we starve and murder people in Venezuela for oil that should really stay under their sovereign ground.

Submitted on Sunday, Feb 24, 2019 at 10:11:49 PM

Author 0
Add New Comment
Share Comment
Reply To This   Recommend  (0+)
Help
 

 
Want to post your own comment on this Article? Post Comment

 