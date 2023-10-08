 
 
Exclusive to OpEd News:
OpEdNews Op Eds   

The West has Turned a Blind Eye towards Crisis in Nagorno-Karabakh

By
Alex Mutnansky

Nagorno-Karabakh, a disputed territory between Armenia and Azerbaijan, is in a current state of crisis. In a conflict that has spanned decades, almost overnight, Azerbaijan claimed the territory that is settled and claimed by an ethnic Armenian majority. With little bloodshed the Azerbaijani military, which had been amassing forces along the disputed territories border for months, forced a surrender by the Artsakh-Armenian forces.


Since the surrender this past week tens of thousands of ethnic Armenian refugees have fled to undisputed Armenian territory. In the time that it took Azerbaijan to mass its forces and invade the disputed territory, something that came as little surprise to the world, and as the flow of refugees continues, the world and primarily the west has been mum. International outcry has been rare and the territory that was once home to over 100,000 ethnic Armenians is seeing an ethnic cleansing before our eyes.


Nagorno-Karabakh is a region that sat as an exclave of Armenians surrounded by Azerbaijani territory. During the Soviet Union it was governed as an autonomous oblast (semi-autonomous state under Soviet control) due to its precarious location and ethnic composition of a mixture of ethnic Azerbaijanis and ethnic Armenians. It wasn't until near the end of the Soviet Union that it became a more contentious issue between Armenia and Azerbaijan who both vied for control of the oblast.


Following the dissolution of the Soviet Union, two wars would occur over control of the territory between Armenia and Azerbaijan, with the result being flows of refugees and a contentious control by Armenian separatist forces known as the Artsakh Republic. In the subsequent decades, skirmishes would occur but Armenian forces would retain control over the territory.


Now Azerbaijan has taken control over the territory once home to these ethnic Armenians. The regime of Ilham Aliyev, a dictator that has been in control of the country since his father's death in 2003, has now completed their goal of reclaiming the territory. Regarded domestically in Azerbaijan as ethnic Azerbaijani homeland, the regime built its legitimacy off completing this task. The result has been a humanitarian crisis the west would rather ignore.


Azerbaijan, an oi-rich country that has gained vast wealth through its Caspian Sea production, is viewed as a strategic ally to parts of Europe who import these fossil fuels and for western defense strategy due to its proximity to Russia. This has left these Armenians, now refugees, in the wake of foreign policy goals. The US, Israel (who supplied weapons to Azerbaijan), and European countries have done little to condemn these actions.


Now that Azerbaijan has seized this territory, what is next for the Armenians that have stayed or may be under occupation and unable to leave? Azerbaijan has a horrible track record when it comes to media transparency and little may be known for what actions may be committed by occupying forces. Decades of ethnic grievances by ethnic Azerbaijanis (in particular those in the military who have seen war and conflict) may have a dire result. Furthermore, I beg the question, what's next for the Azerbaijani regime? Now that the one goal of conquering Nagorno-Karabakh that gave legitimacy to this dictatorship has been accomplished, what is the next purpose for this government?


The world and the West should not turn a blind eye to this humanitarian crisis; if it continues to do so, what will be next for Armenia, the Armenian refugees from Nagorno-Karabakh and the turmoil and tension between Armenia and Azerbaijan?


Alex Mutnansky is a PhD candidate researching nationalism and political mobilization. His current focus is on the South Caucasus
